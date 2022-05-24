Condo sales reversed course the third week of May in Miami-Dade County, capping two weeks of decline.

Dollar volume last week totaled $246 million, up from $154 million the week before. Sales reached 262, compared with 216 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $939,500, up from $711,500 the week prior.

The top sale was a $12.3 million closing at Apogee in Miami Beach. Unit 1401 at 800 South Pointe Drive sold for $2,949 per square foot. Billy Hernandez and Ryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Clemente Sanchez with Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 2401/2402 at 17749 Collins Avenue sold for $12.2 million, or $1,325 per square foot. Boris Vertsberger with FIP Realty Services had the listing, and Chad Caroll with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 15 to May 21:



Most expensive

Apogee, 800 South Pointe Drive, unit 1401 | 360 days on the market | $12.3M | $2,948 psf | Listing agents: Billy Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Clemente Sanchez with Luxe Living Realty

Least expensive

W South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, unit 801 | 83 days on the market | $3.7M | $2,366 psf | Listing agent: Matthew Crane with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Adeleke with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 1500 | 540 days on the market | $5.2M | $1,387 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty | Buyer’s agent: Neal Klotsman with Douglas Elliman

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne, unit 403N | 12 days on the market | $7.4M | $2,463 psf | Listing Agent: Monica Slodarz with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Sayfie with Compass Florida