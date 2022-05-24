Open Menu

Closing at Apogee tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.7M to $12.3M

Miami /
May.May 24, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of the Apogee Residences Miami Beach at 800 South Pointe Drive (Zilbert, iStock)

A photo illustration of the Apogee Residences Miami Beach at 800 South Pointe Drive (Zilbert, iStock)

Condo sales reversed course the third week of May in Miami-Dade County, capping two weeks of decline.

Dollar volume last week totaled $246 million, up from $154 million the week before. Sales reached 262, compared with 216 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $939,500, up from $711,500 the week prior.

The top sale was a $12.3 million closing at Apogee in Miami Beach. Unit 1401 at 800 South Pointe Drive sold for $2,949 per square foot. Billy Hernandez and Ryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Clemente Sanchez with Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 2401/2402 at 17749 Collins Avenue sold for $12.2 million, or $1,325 per square foot. Boris Vertsberger with FIP Realty Services had the listing, and Chad Caroll with Compass Florida represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 15 to May 21:

Most expensive

Apogee, 800 South Pointe Drive, unit 1401 | 360 days on the market | $12.3M | $2,948 psf | Listing agents: Billy Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Clemente Sanchez with Luxe Living Realty

Least expensive

W South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, unit 801 | 83 days on the market | $3.7M | $2,366 psf | Listing agent: Matthew Crane with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Adeleke with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 1500 | 540 days on the market | $5.2M | $1,387 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty | Buyer’s agent: Neal Klotsman with Douglas Elliman

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne, unit 403N | 12 days on the market | $7.4M | $2,463 psf | Listing Agent: Monica Slodarz with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Sayfie with Compass Florida




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountySunny IslesWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kodak Black (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    South Florida’s rapper resi market is super dope fire
    South Florida’s rapper resi market is super dope fire
    Miami Heat's Pat Riley with Surf Club Four Seasons (Surf Club, Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    An aerial view of the land with the buyer Dacar Management’s Alberto Micha-Buzali (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    From left: Prestige Companies COO Alexander Ruiz, CEO Marty Caparros, and partner Dennis Rodriguez (Prestige Companies, Compass)
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    From left: Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber, real estate developer Stephen Ross, and the Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    Cognito's John Backus and 7960 Biscayne Point Circle (LinkedIn, Zillow)
    Ex-nightclub mogul Francis Milon sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    Ex-nightclub mogul Francis Milon sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    Cabot Properties' Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld with Miramar Centre Business Park (Cabot, iStock) Lease, Logistics
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    369 North Hibiscus Drive (Villazzo Realty, iStock) Buddhist, Mansion
    Lawyer pays $14M for waterfront Hibiscus Island manse that hosted Tibetan Buddhist masters
    Lawyer pays $14M for waterfront Hibiscus Island manse that hosted Tibetan Buddhist masters
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.