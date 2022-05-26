BSD Capital won approval for Koosh Living, a multifamily development in west Dania Beach with 231 units, mostly studio apartments.

City commissioners gave unanimous approval Tuesday to a rezoning, a plat amendment, and a site plan for the development on Stirling Road in Dania Beach, near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in neighboring Hollywood.

Koosh Living will have two six-story apartment buildings with 199 apartments, including 10 one-bedroom units and 189 studios.

The development also will include 32 two-story townhouses, 13,500 square feet of commercial space, 3,200 square feet of office space and parking for 387 vehicles. The townhouses will have two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Boca Raton-based BSD Capital, led by Guy Levintin and Sharon Sharaby, acquired the development site at 3851 Stirling Road for $5 million in November, according to property records.

The 10-acre site, now occupied by a house, is on the north side of Stirling Road directly across from Hollywood Hills High School. The site is bordered on the east by single-family homes and on the west by commercial buildings.

BSD Capital plans to provide a trolley service from Koosh Living to nearby destinations, among other tenant amenities.

About 3.6 acres of the 10-acre site will be open space with such outdoor amenities as tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, and a dog park.

Koosh Living is designed with ample open space because the site encompasses an easement for overhead FPL power lines, according to a memo to commissioners from Dania Beach City Manager Ana M. Garcia.

The land-use designation of the 10-acre site allows for one dwelling unit per acre, or a total of 10 homes. But commissioners voted to add 221 “flex” units to the maximum residential density of the Koosh Living site, trimming the citywide inventory of such density bonuses to 784 units.

The request by BSD Capital for flex units allowed the city to rezone the site from “single-family estate residential” (E-1) to “planned residential development” (PRD-1) without applying to Broward County to change the site’s underlying land use designation, said Corrine LaJoie, assistant director of community development for the city.

The Koosh Living site is within four miles of Griffin Living, another planned multifamily project to be developed by BSD Capital in Dania Beach.

Griffin Living will be a 79-unit apartment building on Griffin Road just west of I-95. In 2019, BSD paid $1.62 million for the roughly 2-acre site on the southeast corner of Griffin Road and Southwest 28th Avenue. The developer has demolished a vacant restaurant that was on the property, but vertical construction hasn’t started yet.

BSD also is developing what will be the first kosher hotel in South Florida across from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The 100-room Wyndham Dolce Kosher House Hotel at 5350 State Road 7 in Hollywood is expected to open by year-end with features including a touchless “Sabbath elevator” that stops on every floor.