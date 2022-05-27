Open Menu

Geneva JV acquires Royal Palm Beach medical office complex for $15M

Deerfield Beach-based firm and its partner bought Regal Medical Center

Miami /
May.May 27, 2022 01:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Geneva Group Managing Partner Jarred Elmar and Regal Medical Center at 1011-1021 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach (Google Maps, Geneva Group)

Geneva Group Managing Partner Jarred Elmar and Regal Medical Center at 1011-1021 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach (Google Maps, Geneva Group)

A joint venture involving a Deerfield Beach-based real estate investment firm paid $15 million for a Palm Beach County medical office complex.

Affiliates of Geneva Group and its partner, Syosset, New York-based VM Petro, acquired Regal Medical Center at 1011-1021 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, according to records. The price breaks down to $426 a square foot.

Geneva, led by Managing Partner Jarred Elmar, owns 39 percent, and VM Petro, managed by Manoj Narang, owns 61 percent of the five-building property, the deed shows. Southstate Bank provided a $10.5 million mortgage to the buyers.

The seller, an entity managed by Robert, Patricia, Grant and Tucker Elliott of West Palm Beach, paid $776,000 for the land in 2001, records show. The five buildings, completed between 2002 and 2003, total 35,200 square feet.

Regal Medical Center was fully leased at the time of purchase, and tenants include Palm Beach Health Center and Select Physical Therapy, according to an online listing.

In an email, Elmar said Geneva currently owns 1.3 million square feet of retail and industrial properties, primarily in Florida, and some in Georgia. In South Florida, the company owns the Geneva Springs shopping center in Coral Springs, and the 22-unit condominium Gen Boca Towers in Boca Raton, according to Geneva’s website. In January, Geneva launched a real estate fund that aims to raise $25 million for the acquisition of net lease assets with tenants such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Dollar General across the U.S., according to a press release.

Amid a surge in South Florida office building deals in recent months, a handful of investors are betting on the health care submarket. In April, Toronto-based NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT paid $25.4 million for Beach House Center for Recovery, a substance abuse rehab facility in Juno Beach.

Also last month, Miami investor Antonio “Tony” Hernandez bought Fontainebleau Park Office Plaza in the Fontainebleau area of unincorporated Miami-Dade. Hernandez paid $12.7 million for the two-story building, which is primarily leased to medical office tenants.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Health caremedical officesofficespalm beach countyroyal palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shaul Rikman, Roni Soffer, Mati Rikman, and Moshe Wechsler with 21077 Powerline Road (Isram Realty Group, Emerald Empire, Google Maps)
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Brick + Timber principals Glenn Gilmore and Jesse Feldman and photo of the building at 2724 and 2734 Northwest First Avenue in Wynwood (LinkedIn, FutureVision Studios)
    Brick & Timber Collective is piling up Wynwood properties, pays $9M for new office/retail building
    Brick & Timber Collective is piling up Wynwood properties, pays $9M for new office/retail building
    Cabot Properties' Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld with Miramar Centre Business Park (Cabot, iStock) Lease, Logistics
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Conlon & Co's Sean Conlon with 206 Clematis Street (Loopnet, Conlon)
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Residential sales fall in Southern Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Lionstone's Diego Lowenstein with 5901 Miami Gardens Drive (Lionstone, iStock, Loopnet)
    Lionstone roars into Miami Gardens with $17M office building acquisition
    Lionstone roars into Miami Gardens with $17M office building acquisition
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Worth Capital’s Charles “Rusty” Holzer and 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington (Getty, Google Maps)
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.