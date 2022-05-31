Ryan Serhant is expanding to South Florida with a $100 million listing of an oceanfront estate in Golden Beach.

Serhant is co-listing the property at 355 Ocean Boulevard with top Douglas Elliman broker Dina Goldentayer. If sold at that price, the mansion would set a record for single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County.

The 32,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom estate is owned by Edith Newman, who lived there with her late husband, former electronics company owner Joel Newman. Newman, owner of Craig Electronics, died in March.

Serhant’s brokerage, Serhant, which he launched in New York in 2020, has been involved in South Florida sales on the buyer’s side before, but not as a listing broker. In an Instagram video posted last week, the celebrity broker teased the $100 million listing and said the firm is opening up “Serhant Miami.” Serhant was also previously involved in South Florida deals with his former brokerage, Nest Seekers International.

A spokesperson for Serhant said the brokerage has no immediate plans to open a brick-and-mortar office, but Serhant’s recent moves indicate he does intend to do more business in the Miami area. He recently became licensed in the state as a real estate broker, and incorporated Serhant Miami as a Florida company earlier this year, listing his parents’ condo in Singer Island as the mailing address.

The Golden Beach property is directly on the sand with 250 feet of ocean frontage, a home theater, bowling alley, spa, gym, wine cellar and pool, according to a press release. The Newmans paid $1.5 million for the 1.5-acre property in 1985. The house was completed a decade later, records show.

Golden Beach is north of Sunny Isles Beach, and borders Broward County.

Last year, Serhant was involved in the most expensive single-family home sale in Florida’s history, representing the buyer, private equity titan Scott Shleifer, in his $120.7 million purchase of the spec mansion at 535 North County Road in Palm Beach. Serhant worked with Elliman’s Chris Leavitt on the buyer’s side in that deal.

Though it would mark a record if sold for $100 million, the Golden Beach property is not the most expensive on the market in Miami-Dade. Brokers and sellers are betting that the ultra wealthy will continue to move and buy pricey real estate in South Florida, as they have throughout the pandemic, though single-family home sales have declined in parts of the region in recent months.

In May, the waterfront estate at 18 La Gorce Circle on Miami Beach’s La Gorce Island listed for $170 million. That property, an assemblage of three homes and a park, was owned by the late Dr. M. Lee Pearce, a controversial activist investor and medical doctor who owned hospitals, banks and real estate. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker are representing the seller, Pearce’s trust.

Earlier this year, Miami businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht also listed her waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $150 million.