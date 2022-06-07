Open Menu

Miami hotel room rates up 56% since 2019

Area has seen the biggest three-year surge among top summer destinations

Miami /
Jun.June 07, 2022 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Setai Miami Beach at 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (Google Maps)

The Setai Miami Beach at 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (Google Maps)

Hotel room rates have surged in Miami during the past three years, more so than in several other tourist destinations nationwide.

The average daily hotel room rate in Miami for the first five months of the year reached $369.51, according to an analysis from Bloomberg. That represents a 55.6 percent increase from the same period in 2019, when the average was $237.41.

Bloomberg commissioned data scientists at Google to look at the rates at four-star and five-star hotels across seven popular summer luxury markets. Bloomberg also looked at mid-July rates for popular hotels in each of those markets, though those are known to fluctuate at a moment’s notice.

Of the seven markets analyzed, Miami had the largest surge in average room rates in the last three years. The Hamptons came in second, where rates have increased by 51 percent. Nantucket, Massachusetts ranked third in the analysis with a 45.7 percent rate increase.

According to STR, hotel prices across the country have risen by about 33 percent year-over-year.

While no summer luxury market analyzed has seen a bigger jump in hotel rates than Miami, the room rates for mid-July actually pale in comparison to most of those markets. That’s because travelers don’t prioritize traveling to Miami in the summer as much as they value going in the winter, either to get out of the cold or to attend Art Basel Miami Beach. When Art Basel Miami Beach was canceled in 2020, South Florida hotels suffered a big blow.

At the Setai Miami Beach, mid-July rates are at the higher end for the market, $717 for studio suites. Yet, those rates may not aggravate guests as much as elevators that have been malfunctioning for more than a year.

Mid-July room rates at other luxury properties in Miami Beach include $534 per night at the Faena and $417 per night at the Betsy.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelsmiami beachsetai

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Whitman Family Development)
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby sells oceanfront Altos Del Mar estate for $21M
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby sells oceanfront Altos Del Mar estate for $21M
    Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences, Apogee, Rise at Brickell City Centre and Faena House (Condo.com, iStock)
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
    The lot where the Champlain Towers South once stood with Terra's David Martin, John Moriarty & Associates president John Moriarty, Davide Bizzi of Bizzi & Partners (Terra, Moriarty & Associates, Getty, RisMedia)
    $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
    $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
    The Jade Signature skyscraper in Miami (Herzog & de Meuron/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Pure Source's Joel Meyerson and 4701 Pine Tree Drive (Pure Source, Lifestyle Production Group)
    Vitamin maker sells waterfront Miami Beach estate for $28M
    Vitamin maker sells waterfront Miami Beach estate for $28M
    (left) Hyatt Hotels' Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom's Karim Alibhai (right) with Miami Riverbridge (LinkedIn, Gencom, Arquitectonica)
    Hyatt, Gencom advance three-tower project planned for Knight Center site
    Hyatt, Gencom advance three-tower project planned for Knight Center site
    Michael Shvo along with an aerial view of his newly-acquired retail properties between 16th and 17th Streets along Alton Road in Miami Beach (Google Maps, SSHaving, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Michael Shvo buys ex-Epicure South Beach site with plans for retail-office redevelopment
    Michael Shvo buys ex-Epicure South Beach site with plans for retail-office redevelopment
    The Federated Companies founder and chairman Jonathan Cox with 515 East Dilido Drive (LinkedIn, Douglas Elliman)
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.