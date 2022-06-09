More office and multifamily projects may be coming to Wynwood, as developers propose new projects for the once-gritty warehouse district.

Pioneer Wynwood developer Goldman Properties wants to build an office building, and a joint venture between Scott Robins and Philip Levine tweaked a previous plan for a hotel with apartments – and now proposes rentals only.

The Wynwood Design Review Committee is expected to consider both projects at a meeting on Monday.

Robins and Levine propose a five-story building with 203 units and 15,104 square feet of ground-floor retail on almost an acre at 35-83 Northwest 27th Street, according to the developers’ filing to the review committee. The Arquitectonica-designed project would have a rooftop pool, 40-space garage and eight parking spaces on the street.

The developers are partnering with Miami-based executive Martin Franklin and Franklin’s son, Sam, Robins told The Real Deal. Martin Franklin co-founded frozen food company Nomad Foods as well as consumer products firm Jarden, now called Newell Brands.

Shortly before the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Robins and Levine won approval from the city zoning administrator for a 120-key hotel with 72 apartments and 13,413 square feet of commercial space for the site, according to the developers’ submittal to the board.

“We didn’t think a hotel project was appropriate at this time in that area,” Robins said, although he didn’t entirely shut down a future hotel conversion.

Roughly 90 percent of the units would be studios, ranging from 500 square feet to 600 square feet, allowing for a smooth retrofit into hotel rooms if the market ripens for the use, Robins said. The remaining units will be one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 700 square feet to 800 square feet.

The rents will be market rate, but specific ranges have not been determined, he said.

Robins and former Miami Beach Mayor Levine previously partnered on the redevelopment of South Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. They sold a seven-building retail portfolio to Asana Partners for $68.8 million in 2018.

In Wynwood, Goldman Properties, led by CEO Scott Srebnick, filed plans for an eight-story Core Wynwood with 99,357 square feet of Class A workspaces and 10,101 square feet of retail and restaurants, according to the filing. The 0.6-acre site, which now consists of a one-story warehouse and parking lots, is at 373, 375 and 391 Northwest 24th Street and at 376 and 390 Northwest 25th Street.

The Perkins&Will-designed project would have floor-to-ceiling windows in parts of the building, a glass-enclosed grand staircase visible from the street, a two-story garage with 119 spaces and an art-adorned paseo connecting 24th and 25th streets, according to Wynwood-based Goldman’s submittal to the board.

In a nod to Wynwood’s stamp as an arts district, artist Mona Caron’s botanical murals will run the height of the building and artist Sam Cox’s hand-drawn characters will adorn the staircase.

Goldman Global Arts, a consultancy led by Goldman Properties co-Chair Jessica Goldman Srebnick, is curating the art at Core Wynwood.

Goldman Properties’ founder, the late Tony Goldman, was one of the first to spot Wynwood’s potential. It was his life’s work to see the unrealized growth of neighborhoods. Goldman Properties played a major role in creating Wynwood’s image as an arts district with projects such as Wynwood Walls and Wynwood Garage.

If the Wynwood Design Review Board approves the proposals, construction of both is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Wynwood has undergone redevelopment in recent years with office and residential projects.

The 13-story Gateway at Wynwood office building at 2916 North Miami Avenue and the 10-story 545wyn were completed last year.

In 2019, Wynwood Annex at 215 Northwest 24th Street and Cube Wynwd at 222 Northwest 24th Street were completed.

On the residential side, more than 2,200 apartment and condo units are on tap, including a proposal by Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties for a 289-unit apartment complex at 26 and 60 Northeast 27th Street, and 25 and 61 Northeast 26th Street.