A24 film studio’s co-founder drops $16M on non-waterfront homes in Miami Beach

Sales reflect the growing popularity of dry lots in Miami Beach

Miami /
Jun.June 10, 2022 05:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Matthew Bires, co-founder of film studio A24, in front of 11 La Gorce Circle (LinkedIn/Matthew Bires, Redfin)

A film executive acquired two adjacent non-waterfront homes in Miami Beach for a combined $15.9 million.

The buyer plans to combine the properties at 11 La Gorce Circle and 6635 Windsor Lane, Douglas Elliman agent Dina Goldentayer confirmed. Property records show the 5,656-square-foot La Gorce Circle home sold for $10.5 million, and the 3,386-square-foot Windsor Lane teardown traded for $5.4 million, according to Realtor.com. Together they total 0.6 acres.

Read more

Longtime owner Stephen Gans sold the La Gorce Circle house to Kruger Industries LLC, managed by Matthew Bires, the co-founder and COO of A24. The Academy Award-winning studio produced “Moonlight,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Midsommar.” Gans is a Miami investor and socialite, and the son of the late actress Daliah Lavi, known for her roles in the 1960s films “Casino Royale” and “The Silencers.”

(Source: Redfin)

11 La Gorce Circle (Source: Redfin)

The renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at La Gorce Circle includes a pool, pond and spa. Gans purchased the property for $2.6 million in 2004, and hired landscape architect Raymond Jungles to redesign the property into a “treehouse.”

Elliman agents represented both sides of the deal. Goldentayer and Raissa Herrera represented the buyer, and Brett Harris was Gans’ listing agent. The home sold for its asking price after 10 days on the market.

6635 Windsor Lane (Source: Estately)

6635 Windsor Lane (Source: Estately)

The Windsor Lane home was a quick flip for the sellers, Quantum Purple and 93 Capone, both LLCs managed by Laurent Groll. The companies acquired the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in February for $4.4 million, making $1 million in the sale in just four months. Goldentayer represented the buyer and Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the seller. The house, built in 1976, was advertised as a teardown.

Goldentayer said the two sales reflect growing demand for dry lots from luxury buyers priced out of the waterfront market. “The dry lot market is just taking off,” she said.

A Sunset Islands home traded for $12.5 million in April, setting a record for non-waterfront sales in the city, and beating the previous dry lot record set by the $9.7 million sale of 6686 Roxbury Lane on La Gorce Island last year.

Sellers and their brokers are also trying to set new records for waterfront home sales. Also on La Gorce Island, the estate of the late Dr. M. Lee Pearce listed the compound at 18 La Gorce Circle for $170 million in May, which would set a record for single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.