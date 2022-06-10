Open Menu

NJ pediatrician pays $14M for Park at Broken Sound offices in Boca Raton

Property is 80% leased

Miami /
Jun.June 10, 2022 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The 851 Building at 851 Northwest Broken Sound Parkway at the Park at Broken Sound in Boca Raton (Marcus & Millichap, LinkedIn)

The 851 Building at 851 Northwest Broken Sound Parkway at the Park at Broken Sound in Boca Raton (Marcus & Millichap, LinkedIn)

Malcolm Butters, president of Butters Construction and Development, sold an office building at Boca Raton’s Park at Broken Sound for $13.8 million.

Blair Rolnick bought the two-story building at 851 Northwest Broken Sound Parkway, according to the broker’s news release. Rolnick is a pediatrician in New Jersey and is trained in emergency room pediatrics, according to the website of Bee Kind clinic in Westfield, New Jersey.

Douglas Mandel and Tyler Kuhlman of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller.

The 60,000-square-foot office building was completed in 1987 on 5 acres and renovated in 2016, the release says. It has 208 parking spaces.

Butters paid $6.1 million for the property in 2016.

The building is 80 percent leased, with available suites ranging from 650 square feet to 7,850 square feet, according to the release.

Rolnick purchased the property separately from her real estate investment family. Austin, Dillon and Brandon Rolnick are on the board of trustees of Mountainside, New Jersey-based real estate investment and management firm Pentaurus, according to the company’s website.

Pentaurus has traded South Florida properties over the years. In 2017, the company bought a West Palm Beach apartment complex at 4685 North Haverhill Road and an adjacent lot for $7.2 million.

The following year, entities managed by Austin Rolnick paid $19.1 million for a three-property Palm Beach County residential portfolio. It includes a 40-unit townhouse complex at 100 Harrington Court in Palm Springs; 32 condos at 4100 Coquina Winds Way in Greenacres; and 28 of 34 townhouses at 4624 Villas Santorini Drive in an unincorporated part of the county.

In August, Woodward Properties bought The Villas of Boynton Beach apartment complex at 405-515 Southeast 20th Avenue for $12.7 million from an entity led by Austin and Lawrence Rolnick.

The 700-acre Park at Broken Sound, rebranded in 2015 from its previous moniker Arvida Park of Commerce, was first developed as an office-only complex in the 1970s. Residential and retail real estate components were added in subsequent years.

In two other Park at Broken Sound office deals, Brookfield Properties paid $8.3 million for the building at 6300 Park of Commerce Boulevard in November, and Elliot Stone’s Royal Castle Companies paid $8.9 million for the properties at 6501 and 6531 Park of Commerce Boulevard in January.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonoffice marketofficespalm beach countyPark at Broken Sound

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A map highlighting both the entire Arden home community and the portion that GL Homes bought with GL Homes President Misha Ezratti (GL Homes, Google Maps)
    GL Homes pays $28M for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    GL Homes pays $28M for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    5500, 5516 and 5940 South State Road 7 (JLL)
    JV led by Plantation-based investors buys Lake Worth shopping plaza for $15M
    JV led by Plantation-based investors buys Lake Worth shopping plaza for $15M
    Moishe Mana and 633 and 699 Northeast 167th Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Moishe Mana unloads North Miami Beach office building for $20M
    Moishe Mana unloads North Miami Beach office building for $20M
    From left: Scott Robins, Scott Srebnick and Philip Levine along with renderings of the Core Wynwood office building (left) and a proposed five-story apartment building (right) (Arquitectonica, Goldman Properties, Perkins&Will, City of Miami Beach, Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Goldman Properties, JV of Scott Robins and Philip Levine propose Wynwood projects
    Goldman Properties, JV of Scott Robins and Philip Levine propose Wynwood projects
    A photo illustration of 18855 Bee Line Highway in Palm Beach County (Bastian Laggerbauer of Colliers, Google Maps)
    From tenant to owner: CTS Engines buys 44-acre industrial facility in northern Palm Beach County
    From tenant to owner: CTS Engines buys 44-acre industrial facility in northern Palm Beach County
    Shoppes at City Centre at 11201-11261 U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach (Marcus & Millichap)
    Ferreira family buys grocery-anchored North Palm Beach shopping center for $36M
    Ferreira family buys grocery-anchored North Palm Beach shopping center for $36M
    Publix, West Palm Beach
    Publix pays $57M for shopping center it anchors in West Palm Beach
    Publix pays $57M for shopping center it anchors in West Palm Beach
    RFR's Aby Rosen with 100 Biscayne, RFR, Lease Roundup
    Lease roundup: Fintech firm moves HQ to Aby Rosen’s 100 Biscayne in Miami
    Lease roundup: Fintech firm moves HQ to Aby Rosen’s 100 Biscayne in Miami
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.