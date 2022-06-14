Open Menu

Heinrich von Hanau launches sales of Fisher Island single-family homes with average price of $33M

Asking prices start at about $3,300 psf for homes with an average of 10K sf, or $33M

Miami /
Jun.June 14, 2022 01:38 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Heinrich Von Hanau and rendering of The Links Estates at Fisher Island (Fisher Island Holdings LLC, iStock)

Fisher Island developer Heinrich von Hanau launched sales of a group of single-family homes, marking his final project in the ritzy enclave of Miami Beach.

Von Hanau’s Fisher Island Holdings plans a luxury home community called The Links Estates at Fisher Island, according to a press release. The development will have 12 mansions averaging 10,000 square feet, with prices starting at an average of $3,300 per square foot. That means the homes could be asking an average of $33 million. They will be built on 0.3-acre to half-acre lots.

Four homes have been presold, according to the release. A spokesperson declined to share the range of asking prices.

One estate, a 10,876-square-foot mansion, is on the Multiple Listing Service for $36 million. The planned seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bedroom home will feature an infinity pool, rooftop terrace and parking for nine cars, according to the listing.

Luxury broker Dora Puig is handling sales and marketing of the project. Puig, who owns Luxe Living Realty, represented the Fisher Island developer in the $1 billion sellout of its two most recent condo projects, Palazzo Della Luna and Palazzo Del Sol. Von Hanau’s Fisher Island Holdings also developed Palazzo Del Mare.

Construction on the first single-family home is expected to begin this summer and be completed in early 2025.

ASR Construction is building the two-story houses, which are being designed by Portuondo Perotti Architects with interiors by the Italian interior design firm Indelux and landscaping design by Enzo Enea.

The sales launch comes at a time when single-family home sales are slowing, though ultra-high-end properties continue to sell for record prices, albeit at a slower pace than before.

Late last year, Von Hanau entered into a deal to sell the last Fisher Island condo development site to a partnership led by billionaires Jorge Pérez and Teddy Sagi. Pérez’s Miami-based Related Group, Sagi’s Globe Invest and BH Group are expected to close on the 6.5-acre property, at 6 Fisher Island Drive. A 10-story building with 57 condos can be developed on the site.

Fisher Island, a man-made island off the coast of Miami Beach, is accessible only by ferry, boat or helicopter. The island, named after the late real estate developer Carl Fisher, is home to the fifth wealthiest ZIP code in the United States, according to Property Shark.

Residents have included Oprah Winfrey, tennis champ Andre Agassi, retired tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, ex-New York Knick David Lee.




