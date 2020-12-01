Open Menu

You get a condo! Billionaire Lawrence Stroll sells Oprah’s former Fisher Island penthouse

Oprah owned the condo between 1995 and 2001

Miami /
Dec.December 01, 2020 01:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Oprah Winfrey and (inset) Lawrence Stroll over the unit (Getty)

Oprah Winfrey and (inset) Lawrence Stroll over the unit (Getty)

The luxury penthouse that made Oprah Winfrey a South Florida homeowner has sold for $20 million.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll sold the Fisher Island condo to an undisclosed buyer for a hefty profit, six years after acquiring the four-bedroom, 6,170-square-foot condo for $13.5 million. The $20 million price tag breaks down to $3,242 per square foot, which marks a record for Fisher Island this year, according to Luxe Living Realty.

Oliver Lloyd

Oliver Lloyd

Broker Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented the seller and Oliver Lloyd of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Both declined to comment.

Winfrey bought the unit in 1995, and sold it six years later to former Campbell’s Soup chairman George Sherman for $6.5 million. Sherman then sold it to Stroll’s company in 2014, property records show.

Dora Puig

Dora Puig

The unit features 20-foot arched ceilings, a fireplace, leather upholstered walls, a larger master suite, an office and a gym. It was most recently on the market for nearly $25 million.

Stroll, a businessman who is executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, is known for taking Michael Kors public in 2011. He also owns Racing Point F1 Team, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin next year. Forbes pegs his net worth at $2.6 billion.

Fisher Island is one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., and is accessible only by boat or ferry. The entrance fee for an equity membership at the Fisher Island Club is $250,000, and provides access to the island’s private marina, golf course, spa, restaurants, school and retail. In August, an heir to George Wackenhut, founder of his eponymous security firm, paid $15 million for a penthouse at 5203 Fisher Island Drive.

As for Winfrey, last year she paid $6.85 million to acquire actor Jeff Bridges’ Spanish Revival home in Montecito, California, bringing the billionaire mogul’s total spent in the area to $86 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateFisher IslandResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jimmy Buffett and 309 Garden Road (Getty, Denise A. Hanley)

    Selling paradise: Jimmy Buffett gets $7M for Palm Beach home

    Selling paradise: Jimmy Buffett gets $7M for Palm Beach home
    Stephen Marley with 27440 Southwest 187th Avenue (Getty, The Carroll Group)

    Jammin: Son of Bob Marley buys Homestead estate

    Jammin: Son of Bob Marley buys Homestead estate
    Jarrett Posner, Pablo Escobar with 5860 North Bay Road (The Waterfront Team)

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M
    Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
    David Grutman and Alejandro Sanz with a rendering of 2050 North Bay Road (Getty, CMA Design Studio)

    David Grutman closes on Alejandro Sanz’s Miami Beach home, plans new mansion

    David Grutman closes on Alejandro Sanz’s Miami Beach home, plans new mansion
    Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M
    667 Ocean Boulevard, Sammy Sosa (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images, and Levy PR)

    Sammy Sosa’s former Golden Beach home hits the market for $20M

    Sammy Sosa’s former Golden Beach home hits the market for $20M
    Yoko Ono and John Lennon with 720 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty Images; Zillow)

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.