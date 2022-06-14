Open Menu

Save the Date: TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum returns Nov. 10

Join us at the Mana Wynwood this fall for the South Florida real estate event of the year

Miami /
Jun.June 14, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
As any savvy investor knows, it’s never too soon to start planning ahead. So mark your calendar for the return of South Florida’s real estate event of the year on November 10.

The Real Deal’s South Florida Real Estate Showcase + Forum is returning to the Mana Wynwood for its flagship Miami event that attracts dozens of speakers, hundreds of sponsors and thousands of attendees every year. Whether you’re looking for a land grab, selling a spec mansion or just want to rub elbows with the industry’s biggest players, you won’t want to miss it.

Last year’s jam-packed bash brought together a bevy of industry titans including developers Gil Dezer, Todd Michael Glaser, Jeffrey Soffer and Kevin Maloney, top brokers Dina Goldentayer, Dora Puig and Oren Alexander and political power players including Miami Mayor Francis Squarez and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

No TRD event would be a TRD event without a stellar array of speakers, and if last year’s festivities — or our New York City version last month — are anything to go by, this year’s edition will be another can’t-miss event.

Details to come — or “TK,” as we say in the biz — for now, just mark your calendar and brace yourself for the real estate education and networking opportunity of the year.

