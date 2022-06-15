Open Menu

Swire, Stephen Ross’ Related plan Florida’s tallest commercial tower in Miami’s Brickell

Proposed building represents second phase of Brickell City Centre

Jun.June 15, 2022 05:42 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Related's Stephen Ross, Swire's Kieran Bowers and a rendering of One Brickell City Centre (Getty, Swire Properties)

For the second phase of Brickell City Centre, Swire Properties is teaming up with Stephen Ross to build one of the tallest towers in the Sunshine State.

Swire, led by President Kieran Bowers, and Ross’ Related Companies announced a joint venture to develop One Brickell City Centre, an office tower that will rise 1,000 feet at 700 Brickell Avenue and 799 Brickell Plaza in Miami.

If built, One Brickell City Centre would surpass the state’s tallest commercial building, the 85-story Panorama Tower, a mixed-use project that is also in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Rendering of One Brickell City Centre (Swire Properties)

However, a few residential projects in the pipeline would rise nearly 50 feet above One Brickell City Centre — to 1,049 feet, the maximum height the Federal Aviation Administration allows — including a Major Food Group-branded luxury condominium at 888 Brickell Avenue and Property Markets Group’s Waldorf Astoria Miami condo-hotel in downtown Miami.

Designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica, One Brickell City Centre would encompass 1.6 million square feet of office space, and would feature the largest floor plates in Miami for a Class A office building, with 360-degree views of the ocean, Miami River, and downtown Miami, according to a press release. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Rendering of One Brickell City Centre (Swire Properties)

The proposed tower is the second phase of Brickell City Centre, a $1.05-billion, mixed-use development spanning 4.9 million square feet that Swire completed in 2016. One Brickell City Centre marks the first time Swire is collaborating with Ross, the New York-based billionaire who owns the Miami Dolphins and Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the release states.

The project is the latest confirmation that Related Companies is encroaching on territory that has long been the domain of the Related Group, the Miami-based development firm founded by Jorge Pérez, a longtime friend and business associate of Ross. Related Companies owns a 20 percent stake in the Related Group.

Last month, Ross unveiled his plan to buy and redevelop the site of the historic Deauville Miami Beach hotel at 6701 Collins Avenue. The 3.8-acre resort is being demolished after a yearslong battle between the city of Miami Beach and the property owner over the Deauville falling into disrepair. Ross, who is embroiled in a still-pending discrimination lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL and its 32 teams, is proposing a hotel and luxury condos.

 

Related Companies is also the biggest Class A office owner in downtown West Palm Beach. In February, the company and its partners, Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors, paid $35 million for office properties at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue. Last year, Related spent nearly $500 million buying downtown West Palm’s high-end office towers, including the pair of Phillips Point buildings, CityPlace Tower and half of the ownership interest in Esperanté Corporate Center.

 

The company also finished and fully leased 360 Rosemary and started construction on another office building called One Flagler in West Palm Beach.




