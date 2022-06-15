Open Menu

Ugo Colombo’s CMC and Morabito land $65M construction loan for Bay Harbor condos

JV is developing 41-unit eight-story Onda Residences

Miami /
Jun.June 15, 2022 03:46 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CMC Group’s Ugo Colombo, Valerio Morabito and the rendering of Onda Residences (CMC Group, Valerio Morabito)

CMC Group’s Ugo Colombo, Valerio Morabito and the rendering of Onda Residences (CMC Group, Valerio Morabito)

Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group and Morabito Properties nabbed a $64.5 million loan to complete construction of a waterfront luxury condominium in Bay Harbor Islands.

Bank OZK provided the financing for the joint venture’s Onda Residences, a planned 41-unit, eight-story development at 1135 103rd Street, according to an emailed statement from Colombo, Miami-based CMC Group’s founder and president. Morabito is a Miami Beach-based development firm led by Valerio Morabito.

After breaking ground late last year, vertical construction is well underway, Colombo said. Slated for delivery in 2023, Onda Residences is more than 85 percent sold, with a majority of buyers from across the U.S., he added. Fortune International Group is handling sales.

Prices range from about $1.6 million for a 1,809-square-foot unit to $8 million for a 5,073-square-foot penthouse. Designed by Arquitectonica, Onda Residences will have more than 300 feet of bay frontage and a private marina with 16 slips. The building will also have a shared rooftop pool deck and lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, spa, steam bath and sauna rooms, as well as a garage with electric car charging stations and bicycle storage.

Luxury developers have several multifamily and condo projects in the works in Bay Harbor Islands. Last month, Regency Development Group, a Chicago-based residential and commercial developer, paid $22.5 million for a 1.3-acre waterfront assemblage that has site plan approvals for luxury mid-rise condos. Seller Two Roads Development had previously proposed building a seven-story, 26-unit condo project on the site.

In late April, developer Menachem Kranz completed a $6.5 million bulk purchase of a 10-unit condominium at 9110 West Harbor Drive. Kranz plans to redevelop the property into an eight-story building with 10 condos, eight boat slips, a rooftop pool, lanai pool and large balconies.

Clara Homes, a Miami-based real estate development firm led by founder and CEO James Curnin, also bought four rental properties in Bay Harbor Islands in late April that will be redeveloped into luxury apartments. A Clara affiliate paid $17.6 million for the non-contiguous assemblage where the company plans to build three six-story multifamily buildings.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bay harbor islandsCMC GroupCondosMiami-Dade Countyugo colomboValerio Morabito

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of the Art 88 apartment complex at 8855 Fontainebleau Boulevard in Miami-Dade County with Trion Properties Managing Partners Max Sharkansky and Mitch Paskover (Trion Properties)
    Trion enters Miami-Dade with $87M multifamily purchase
    Trion enters Miami-Dade with $87M multifamily purchase
    Ares co-founder, President and CEO Michael Arougheti and Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah (Ares, Miller Construction Company, iStock)
    Doubling up: Ares pays $62M for two Hialeah industrial buildings under construction
    Doubling up: Ares pays $62M for two Hialeah industrial buildings under construction
    A photo illustration of 85 Northeast 27th Street (top) and 100 Northeast 28th Street (bottom) (LoopNet, iStock)
    Block Capital sells two Wynwood buildings for $19M
    Block Capital sells two Wynwood buildings for $19M
    Eighty Seven Park (Google Maps, iStock)
    Eighty Seven Park closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Eighty Seven Park closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Cymbal's Asi Cymbal and Hector Torres with rendering of proposed Miami Gardens apartments (Jo Palma + Partners Corporation)
    Cymbal DLT nabs $102.5M loan for site purchase, construction of Miami Gardens apartments
    Cymbal DLT nabs $102.5M loan for site purchase, construction of Miami Gardens apartments
    (left to right) Nuveen's Mike Nuveen with 800 Waterford Way and Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner with 5355 Town Center Road (CoStar, Nuveen, TVS Design, Pebb)
    Lease roundup: Nuveen nabs fintech tenant in Miami, Brookfield scores 20 leases at Boca’s Mizner Park
    Lease roundup: Nuveen nabs fintech tenant in Miami, Brookfield scores 20 leases at Boca’s Mizner Park
    Aria Development Group's David Arditi and YotelPad Miami (YotelPad Miami, Aria Development Group, iStock)
    YotelPad Miami owners discover they can’t rent their units out daily as promised
    YotelPad Miami owners discover they can’t rent their units out daily as promised
    Moishe Mana and 633 and 699 Northeast 167th Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Moishe Mana unloads North Miami Beach office building for $20M
    Moishe Mana unloads North Miami Beach office building for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.