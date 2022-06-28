Miami-Dade County condo sales volume, dollar volume, and average sale price took a deep dive last week, amid the Juneteenth holiday.

Dollar volume last week totaled $90.9 million, down from $151 million the week before. Sales reached 138, compared with 203 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $659,000, down from $746,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $9 million closing at Oceana Key Biscayne in Key Biscayne. Unit 401S at 401S Ocean Drive sold for $2,374 per square foot. David Siddons with Douglas Elliman represented the seller. Juan De Lapuerta with Emerald Real Estate represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Porto Vita, in Aventura. Unit 2704 at 20155 Northeast 38th Court sold for $4.9 million, or $846 per square foot. Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Roberta Esquenazi with Marina Realty Group represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 19th to June 25th:

Most expensive

Oceana Key Biscayne, 360 Ocean Drive, unit 401S | 44 days on the market | $9M | $2,374 psf | Listing agent: David Siddons with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Juan De Lapuerta with Emerald Real Estate

Least expensive

Biscayne Beach, 2900 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 507 | 61 days on the market | $1.5M | $935 psf | Listing agent: David Concheso with Related ISG Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sumita Sengupta with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Paramount Worldcenter, 851 Northeast First Avenue, unit 3112 | 900 days on the market | $1.7M | $722 psf | Listing agent: Kayce Driscoll with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Sildy Cervera with Cervera Real Estate

Fewest days on market

Peninsula II, 3301 Northeast 183 Street, unit 2509 | 10 days on the market | $1.7M | $558 psf | Listing agent: Katherine Jattin with Avanti Way Realty | Buyer’s agent: Perla Bursztein with Compass Florida