Miami-Dade County condo sales last week remained essentially flat, in line with closings from the week prior.

Dollar volume last week totaled $151 million, slightly down from $154 million the week before. Sales reached 203, compared with 197 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $746,000, down from $782,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $10.4 million closing at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 5303 at 16901 Collins Avenue sold for $1,649 per square foot. Rita Collins with Fortune International Realty represented the seller. Fernando Alves, with Charles Rutenberg Realty, represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Oceana Key Biscayne, in Key Biscayne. Unit 603S at 360 Ocean Drive sold for $7.4 million, or $2,456 per square foot. Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty brokered both sides of the deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 12th to June 18th:



Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5303 | 1566 days on the market | $10.4M | $1,649 psf | Listing agent: Rita Collins with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Fernando Alves with Charles Rutenberg Realty

Least expensive

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 1604 | 31 days on the market | $2.3M | $856 psf | Listing agent: Jorge Salazar with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Melanie Rutkin with Miami Waterfront Realty

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne, 360 Ocean Drive, unit 603S | 7 days on the market | $7.4M | $2,456 psf | Listing agent: Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty | Buyer’s agent: Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty