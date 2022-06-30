Open Menu

SobelCo wins approval for 67-unit townhouse project in Dania Beach

City commission voted to rezone the 12-acre dev site, now occupied by a house

Miami /
Jun.June 30, 2022 10:30 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dania Preserve, SobelCo

Dania Preserve

SobelCo won rezoning and site plan approval for Dania Preserve, a 67-unit townhouse development in Dania Beach on a 12-acre site just west of I-95.

The Dania Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to rezone the development site, which currently has one house, at Southwest 31st Avenue and Griffin Road, from “estate residential” (E-1) to “residential multifamily” (RM).

The site plan for Dania Preserve shows 12 townhouse buildings with four to six units per building, a 2,360-square-foot clubhouse, and a 3,774-square-foot swimming pool deck, all wrapped around a lake at the center of the property. The townhouses will be for sale.

The commission awarded seven “flexibility” townhouse units to SobelCo for Dania Preserve, boosting the total number planned to 67 units. The land-use designation (L5) for the 12-acre site limits its residential density to 60 dwellings, or five per acre.

Dania Beach commissioners also approved two variances from zoning regulations for Dania Preserve. One allows buildings with a maximum length of 159 feet, or 9 feet more than the zoning limit. The other eliminates a requirement to build a sidewalk along Southwest 31st Avenue.

SobelCo also agreed to install two speed bumps and two speed warning lights on a section of Southwest 31st Avenue on the west side of the Dania Preserve site. “There’s a lot of speeding going on along 31st Avenue,” Dennis Mele, an attorney for SobelCo, said at the commission meeting.

John Schaaf, who owns the development site at 4900 Southwest 31st Avenue in Dania Beach, applied to the city to rezone his one-house property.

Boca Raton-based SobelCo, led by owner and President Jeffrey Sobel, applied not only for the allocation of flexibility units, but also for approval of a related plat proposal that the commission approved.

Over the course of multiple appearances this year before the Dania Beach City Commission, SobelCo reduced its request for flexibility units from 16 to 15 to seven. The developer also enlarged its design of the property’s lake from 2 acres to 2.3 acres and increased the pervious portion of the site to 52 percent.

Dania Beach Vice Mayor Marco Salvino cast the sole no votes against the rezoning and site plan. Salvino said the townhouse development is too dense, and that he would have voted for a plan to build a dozen single-family homes there, instead.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dania beachsobelcotownhouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bridge Industrial's Steve Poulos with 2200 Northeast Seventh Avenue (Bridge Industrial, iStock)
    Goodbye Park ‘N Fly: Bridge Industrial pays $20M for site of planned logistics facility near Port Everglades
    Goodbye Park ‘N Fly: Bridge Industrial pays $20M for site of planned logistics facility near Port Everglades
    Lineaire Group's Alejandro Bonet with 8800 Collins (Lineaire Group)
    Lineaire launches sales of luxury Surfside townhomes near collapse site
    Lineaire launches sales of luxury Surfside townhomes near collapse site
    Renderings of Koosh Living (Kaller Architecture of Hollywood)
    Dania Beach approves 231-unit multifamily development with mostly studio apartments
    Dania Beach approves 231-unit multifamily development with mostly studio apartments
    From left: Prestige Companies COO Alexander Ruiz, CEO Marty Caparros, and partner Dennis Rodriguez (Prestige Companies, Compass)
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    Design Center of the Americas in Dania Beach with owner Charles Cohen of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation (Scott Francis, Wikipedia)
    Lease roundup: Charles Cohen’s DCOTA scores 11 new tenants for 100K sf combined
    Lease roundup: Charles Cohen’s DCOTA scores 11 new tenants for 100K sf combined
    Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone, Marton Anka and photo of 4211 South Ocean Boulevard (Douglas Elliman, Facebook, Getty Images)
    Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhouse for $7M
    Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhouse for $7M
    Renderings of the City Place Apartments (City of Dania Beach, City Place Apartments, iStock)
    Dania Beach approves multifamily development with almost all affordable housing
    Dania Beach approves multifamily development with almost all affordable housing
    The Gateway at Wynwood (R & B Realty Group)
    Lease roundup: Danish furniture chain, mobile bill payment firm lease in Miami’s Wynwood
    Lease roundup: Danish furniture chain, mobile bill payment firm lease in Miami’s Wynwood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.