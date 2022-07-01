Open Menu

CP Group, DRA Advisors buy Miami Tower for $164M

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas sold 47-story office skyscraper for $60M less than it paid in 2016

Miami /
Jul.July 01, 2022 04:58 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco, DRA Advisors President and CEO David Luski and Miami Tower at 100 Southeast Second Street (CPGCRE, DRA Advisors, Google Maps)

CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco, DRA Advisors President and CEO David Luski and Miami Tower at 100 Southeast Second Street (CPGCRE, DRA Advisors, Google Maps)

CP Group and DRA Advisors teamed up to buy Miami Tower, a landmark downtown office skyscraper known for its color-changing LED exterior, for $60 million less than its owner paid six years ago in a bet that the recent rush of major employers to South Florida will continue.

A source close to the deal said the joint venture paid $163.5 million for the 47-story Class A tower at 100 Southeast Second Street. Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented seller Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, which paid $220 million for the property in 2016.

Miami Tower’s occupancy dropped to 65 percent last year when law firm Carlton Fields vacated 95,000 square feet and moved to 2 MiamiCentral at 700 Northwest First Avenue, also in downtown Miami. In a statement, CP Group said the partnership plans to immediately launch a repositioning campaign intended to up the tower’s value and meet the demands of the many large companies flocking to South Florida.

Designed by Pritzker-winning architect I.M. Pei, the 636,000-square-foot office building is an iconic property that’s lit up the Miami skyline since its 1987 completion. It was built as the home for defunct CenTrust Bank, a casualty of the savings and loan financial disaster and became insolvent just a few years after moving in. In 1991, the federal government sold the building for $44 million, which reports at the time indicated was less than a third of its construction cost.

The building contains 37 floors of office space, 10 floors for parking and an 11th-floor sky lobby and event space.

The deal comes almost exactly a year after CP Group and its partners, funds managed by Rialto Capital Management and Sabal Capital Partners, paid $225 million for One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story office tower also in downtown Miami.

The Boca Raton-based firm, led by Managing Partner Angelo Bianco, acquired more than five million square feet of office space throughout the Southeast and Southwestern U.S. last year, it said in a release.

More recently, CP Group bought Las Olas Square, a downtown Fort Lauderdale office building, for $144.5 million in partnership with a fund affiliated with Stephen Ross’ Related Companies.

DRA Advisors, a New York-based investment advisor led by CEO David Luski, has 82 million square feet of commercial real estate under its management, the release states. In December, DRA paid a record $320 million for Boca Raton Innovation Campus, a 1.7 million-square-foot office park in Boca Raton.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CP Groupdowntown miamiDRA Advisorsmiami towerofficeSouth Florida Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kaufman's Michael Kaufman with 3185 South Congress Avenue (Kaufman, Google Maps)
    Kaufman Lynn sells Delray Beach HQ for $10M, but firm won’t relocate
    Kaufman Lynn sells Delray Beach HQ for $10M, but firm won’t relocate
    Newgard's Harvey Hernandez, Lalezarian Properties’ Kevin Lalezarian and the Lofty Brickell and Miami World Tower projects (Newgard, Lalezarian Properties, Lofty Brickell, Miami World Tower)
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Michael Comras and Marc Roberts with Google Street View of the properties at 60 Northeast 11th Street, 6901 Biscayne Boulevard, 2222 Northwest Fifth Avenue and 172 West Flagler Street all in Miami (Google Maps, University of Miami)
    Miami the medical pot mecca? Michael Comras, Marc Roberts seek to open dispensaries
    Miami the medical pot mecca? Michael Comras, Marc Roberts seek to open dispensaries
    Anchor Health’s Ben Ochs and Starwood's Barry Sternlicht with 8100 Southwest 10th Street (Anchor Health Properties, Getty, Colliers)
    Starwood sells UM-leased medical office building in Plantation for $46M
    Starwood sells UM-leased medical office building in Plantation for $46M
    Centro Miami
    Harvey Hernandez sells Centro Miami units for $3M, avoiding foreclosure
    Harvey Hernandez sells Centro Miami units for $3M, avoiding foreclosure
    From left: Amit Khurana, Said Sumaida, Davide Bizzi, and Alessandro Pallaoro along with a rendering of 411 Michigan Avenue (Sumaida + Khurana, Bizzi and Partners, Cube 3)
    Preservation board approves NY developers’ South Beach office project
    Preservation board approves NY developers’ South Beach office project
    Related's Stephen Ross, Swire's Kieran Bowers and a rendering of One Brickell City Centre (Getty, Swire Properties)
    Swire, Stephen Ross’ Related plan Florida’s tallest commercial tower in Miami’s Brickell
    Swire, Stephen Ross’ Related plan Florida’s tallest commercial tower in Miami’s Brickell
    A photo illustration of 85 Northeast 27th Street (top) and 100 Northeast 28th Street (bottom) (LoopNet, iStock)
    Block Capital sells two Wynwood buildings for $19M
    Block Capital sells two Wynwood buildings for $19M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.