Open Menu

Location Ventures completes Villa Valencia condo project in Coral Gables

Building is 95% sold, with $100M in closed sales so far

Miami /
Jul.July 05, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Villa Valencia and Location Ventures' Rishi Kapoor (Location Ventures)

Rendering of Villa Valencia and Location Ventures’ Rishi Kapoor (Location Ventures, Smith Aerial)

Developer Rishi Kapoor’s Location Ventures completed Villa Valencia, a luxury Coral Gables condo project that’s been four years in the making.

Villa Valencia, a 13-story, 39-unit building at 501 to 525 Valencia Avenue is 95 percent sold with $100 million in closings so far. Three units are left, including a $14.9 million penthouse and two units averaging about $4 million, one of which is currently in contract. One Sotheby’s International Realty, led by president Daniel de la Vega, led sales and marketing for the development.

The project’s sales averaged $1,100 per square foot, a record for that neighborhood, Kapoor, founder and CEO of Location Ventures, said.

Read more

The majority of buyers are local, from Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and Miami Beach, Kapoor said. About 20 percent of the buyers came from New York, California and Illinois, and about 5 percent from Latin America.

Kapoor acknowledged the project faced labor shortages and delays exacerbated by the pandemic, but he said that locking in construction costs prior to the pandemic helped him control costs.

The developer paid $16 million for the site in 2018 and launched sales of Villa Valencia the following year.

Earlier this week, the Coral Gables City Commission passed on first reading Location Ventures’ plans for a second, larger condo project at 1505 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. An affiliate of Tibor Hollo’s Florida East Coast Realty is in contract to sell the site to Location Ventures, which plans a 16-story, 87-unit condo building.

Existing condo sales in Coral Gables grew 107 percent in the first quarter, according to Douglas Elliman’s reports. Developers have launched a number of condo projects across South Florida over the past year and many have reported strong presales, though that appears to be slowing now.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condoscoral gablesLocation Venturesluxury real estateone sotheby'sRishi Kapoor

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Porsche Design Tower Miami)
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A rendering of 7140 Collins Avenue (Revuelta Architecture International)
    Northlink scores approval for condo project on Denny’s site in North Beach
    Northlink scores approval for condo project on Denny’s site in North Beach
    Jamie Dinan with 3315 Collins Avenue, unit 14A (Getty, Zillow)
    Billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells Miami Beach condo
    Billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells Miami Beach condo
    rendering of the Nautilus 220 condo project with Developers Daniel Kodsi of Royal Palm Companies and Peter Baytarian, managing partner at Forest Development (LinkedIn, Forest Development, VS Studios)
    Forest Development, Royal Palm nab $269M condo construction loan
    Forest Development, Royal Palm nab $269M condo construction loan
    Ilya Karpov with 3026 North Bay Road
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor with a rendering of the Location Ventures proposed project on the left and a rendering of Codina Partners’ Regency Tower project on the right (Hamed Rodriguez Architect, Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates and Codina Partners, Location Ventures)
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    From left: Sotheby’s Daniel de la Vega and Reagan Jefferies with Brevard County
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.