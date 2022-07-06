Miami-Dade County condo sales rebounded last week.

Dollar volume last week totaled $179 million, nearly double the $90.9 million from the week before. Sales reached 240, compared with 138 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $744,000, up from $659,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $14.4 million closing at Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 4405 at 18555 Collins Avenue sold for $2,154 per square foot. Nelson Gonzalez with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the seller. Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Continuum in Miami Beach. Unit 2001 at 50 South Pointe Drive sold for $6.5 million, or $3,421 per square foot. Edward Cimino with London Foster Realty had the listing, and Micky Ross-Granot with Palm Props of South Florida represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 26th to July 2nd:



Most expensive

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 4405 | 79 days on the market | $14.4M | $2,154 psf | Listing agent: Nelson Gonzalez with BHHS EWM Realty | Buyer’s agent: Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty

Least expensive

Bella Mare, 6000 Island Boulevard, unit 2603 | 1 day on the market | $2.9M | $822 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ronit Perez with Suma Luxury

Most days on market

Eighty Seven Park, 8701 Collins Avenue, unit 304 | 508 days on the market | $3M | $1,882 psf | Listing agent: Diana Garchitorena with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Alexi Altuve with The Keyes Company

Fewest days on market

