Fortune International Group announced that Maria Elena Plasencia will lead sales for Nexo Residences, a planned 254-unit condo project in North Miami Beach.

Blue Road partnered with Fortune to develop the short-term rental friendly 16-story, 254-unit building planned for the non-waterfront site at 13899 Biscayne Boulevard. The condo project is among the first in the city with no rental restrictions. Short-term rental condo developments have boomed in Greater Downtown Miami.

Plasencia has been involved in deals totaling $600 million in South Florida, according to a press release. She was the sales director for Shoma Group’s Ten30 South Beach, a condo project that sold out seven months prior to completion.

Boston-based Suffolk brought on Maureen Henson as vice president of people and culture for the company’s Southeast region. Henson joins the firm, one of Florida’s largest construction contractors, from her previous role as director of human resources for The Save Mart Companies in California.

SROA, a West Palm Beach-based private equity firm, hired Lauren Weiss as the company’s director of accounting, making her the second significant appointment in recent weeks. SROA recently brought on Kenneth Speegle as its new chief operating officer. The company invests in self-storage facilities under the brand Storage Rentals of America. Weiss was previously vice president of accounting at the Related Companies, where she oversaw a $50 billion portfolio.

The Corcoran Group welcomed two new faces: Zelda Freud and Michael Wiesenfeld. The married duo behind the Freud Team left South Beach Estates to join Corcoran’s Miami Beach office led by Corcoran’s senior managing director Lily Zanardi. It marks the second recent talent acquisition for Corcoran, which snapped up Darlene Streit, Sotheby’s International Realty’s top agent in the nation, early last month.