Movers & Shakers: ISG hires new sales chief amid international expansion

Brown Harris Stevens grows South Florida headcount, while Perkins & Will gains interior design lead

Miami /
Jun.June 21, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
From left: ISG World's Christian Fernandez and DaGrosa Capital Partners' Joseph DaGrosa, Jr. (ISG World, DaGrosa Capital Partners)

ISG World hired Christian Fernandez as chief sales officer and partner as the Aventura-based brokerage pursues an expansion both at home and abroad. The hiring comes months after DaGrosa Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm led by Joseph DaGrosa, Jr., purchased a stake in the firm to help expand its reach in Florida and Latin America.

The firm said Fernandez, who was previously CEO of the real estate firm Aquaterra, will manage the company’s sales force and support its expansion into Costa Rica, where it recently began offering mortgages to U.S. citizens.

Elsewhere in South Florida, Brown Harris Stevens gained a slew of new agents across four Miami-area offices. In total, 11 brokers joined the firm, including seven in Miami Beach. Also headed to Miami Beach is Maureen Geary, a longtime BHS agent in the Hamptons, where she brokered more than $100 million in career sales, according to the firm.

Luxury broker Techrin Hijazi, one of BHS’ top agents, recently departed to start her own brokerage firm in Coral Gables.

Architecture firm Perkins & Will brought on Sabrina Pagani to lead its interior design practice in Miami. A graduate of the Harvard University School of Design, Pagani was most recently a principal at New York City-based Switzer Group.

Maria Suarez is now the director of marketing and communications at Hallandale-based real estate investment platform PropertyForce, leaving behind a director role at Miami-based REEF Technologies. The hiring follows major transitions in leadership at PropertyForce, including the promotion of Neil Solomon to president and CEO in May. Both Shane Sullivan and Dan Hernandez recently became vice presidents at the firm.




