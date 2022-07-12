Open Menu

Scott Huizenga buys next-door waterfront Miami Beach estate for $8M

Huizenga family legacy includes Blockbuster Video, Waste Management and Miami Dolphins

Jul.July 12, 2022 12:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Berkshire Hathaway's David Soloman and Douglas Elliman's Ibrahim Guldiken with 5941 Pine Tree Drive (Douglas Elliman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

A scion of late billionaire businessman H. Wayne Huizenga paid $7.5 million for a waterfront Miami Beach home — next to one he already owns.

Property records show Redmayne Property, a Delaware entity managed by Josh N. Bennett, sold the house at 5941 Pine Tree Drive to H. Scott Huizenga.

The buyer is the son of the late former Miami Dolphins owner, who created several iconic businesses such as Houston-based Waste Management, Blockbuster Video and Fort Lauderdale-based AutoNation. Huizenga died in 2018 at age 80.

The seller’s entity is registered to a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm run by Bennett that bought the 0.33-acre property for $7.1 million in 2016, records show.

The property comes with a main home and separate guest house totaling 4,812 square feet. The main house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and was built in 1929, property records show.

Ibrahim Guldiken with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and David Solomon with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer. Both agents declined to discuss their clients.

Guldiken said the home was originally designed by famed architect Russell Pancoast and was renovated in 2011. He said it has 75 feet of waterfront and a dock for boats.

Huizenga also owns the waterfront property immediately to the south at 5931 Pine Tree Drive, which he bought in 2012 for $1.8 million, records show.

Miami Beach, much like the rest of South Florida, has experienced a huge luxury housing boom during the pandemic, although experts caution that the market nationwide is headed for a slowdown.

This month, real estate investor Laurent Groll and his partners flipped a waterfront Hibiscus Island lot for $14 million. They bought the property a month earlier for $10.7 million.

Also this month, Russian mogul Ilya Karpov paid $13.6 million for a waterfront North Bay Road home in Miami Beach, his second purchase on the street this year.




