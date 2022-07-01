Open Menu

Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M

Deal marks Karpov’s second purchase on North Bay Road this year

Miami /
Jul.July 01, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3026 North Bay Road, Ilya Karpov

Ilya Karpov with 3026 North Bay Road (linkedIn, Zillow)

A Russian real estate mogul and spec home builder bought a waterfront Miami Beach home for $13.6 million.

Property records show Dana Reiner Blumberg sold the house at 3026 North Bay Road to 3026 NBR LLC, a Florida entity managed by Ilya Karpov. Karpov is the former general director of OGO, one of Russia’s largest grain producers.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the deal.

The 6,401-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on nearly a half acre. It was built in 1940 with small additions and updates in later years, according to property records and Realtor.com.

Blumberg bought the home with her late husband, Colorado businessman John Blumberg, in 2015 for $7.8 million.

Read more

Karpov has been an active player on the Miami real estate scene since leaving his position with OGO, making a name as a spec home builder. Earlier this year, he bought a waterfront North Bay Road lot for $21 million where a historic home had been torn down.

He also sold a spec mansion on Hibiscus Island for $29 million in May, on a lot he had previously hoped to split. Karpov sold another Hibiscus Island spec home for $14.2 million in late 2019.

Waterfront North Bay Road property is a hot commodity in the already scorching Miami Beach market. In recent months, billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb doubled his money, flipping a waterfront North Bay Road teardown for $24 million. Cryptocurrency CEO Ivan Soto-Wright bought a waterfront home on the bayfront street for roughly $38 million that was once owned by former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh. And Todd Michael Glaser and his wife Kim flipped a waterfront North Bay Road home formerly belonging to Billy Joel for $6.8 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury real estatemiami beachMiami-Dade Countynorth bay roadwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    5700 Sunset Drive, 19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    Long Light Capital's Justin Korsant with 45 East Dilido Drive (Getty, Mike Ruiz)
    Third time’s the charm: Waterfront Venetian Islands home flips for record $4,900 psf
    Third time’s the charm: Waterfront Venetian Islands home flips for record $4,900 psf
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor with a rendering of the Location Ventures proposed project on the left and a rendering of Codina Partners’ Regency Tower project on the right (Hamed Rodriguez Architect, Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates and Codina Partners, Location Ventures)
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    US HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge (Getty, iStock)
    A heavy crown: HUD secretary declares Miami “epicenter” of nation’s housing crisis
    A heavy crown: HUD secretary declares Miami “epicenter” of nation’s housing crisis
    The Park at Sheffield apartment complex at 15601 Southwest 137th Avenue in southern Miami-Dade County (Google Maps, The Park at Sheffield)
    Fruchtlanders pay $61.5M for apartment complex near Zoo Miami
    Fruchtlanders pay $61.5M for apartment complex near Zoo Miami
    Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Nancy Shevell McCartney with Il Lugano (Getty, Apartments.com)
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    Todd Michael Glaser and the Tiffany & Co building in Palm Beach at 259 Worth Avenue (CA Sothebys)
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.