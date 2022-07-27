Open Menu

Damac closes on acquisition of Surfside collapse site for $120M

Oceanfront site, where 98 people were killed in the collapse, marks Damac’s first US project

Miami /
Jul.July 27, 2022 06:40 PM
By Katherine Kallergis and Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hussain Sajwani with the vacant property at 8777 Collins Avenue (Farees Jamal, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, LoopNet, Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida)

Hussain Sajwani with the vacant property at 8777 Collins Avenue (Farees Jamal, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, LoopNet, Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida)

Dubai developer Damac Properties closed on its $120 million acquisition of the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse, The Real Deal has learned.

The sale was recorded on Wednesday, according to the receiver’s notice, filed with Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

The transfer of ownership marks a key milestone in litigation tied to the collapse of Champlain Towers South, which killed 98 people in June of last year. Last month, Judge Michael Hanzman, who oversees the class action case, approved the $1.02 billion settlement for the families who lost loved ones, and the termination of the condominium, a technical requirement for Damac to close on the land.

Read more

An Avison Young team led by Michael Fay represented the receiver in the sale of the land. Jeff Cohen and Vivian Dimond of Brown Harris Stevens represented Damac.

Damac, led by Hussain Sajwani, emerged as the stalking horse bidder for the property at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside last year, and was the only firm to bid on the site.

The proceeds from the sale are being held in a trust, according to the notice of sale filed by the Champlain condo association’s court-appointed receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg. The funds will go toward a $96 million settlement for the unit owners who survived the collapse but lost their homes. Insurance proceeds also will fund a portion of the unit owners’ settlement.

Damac plans to build a Cavalli-branded luxury condo building on the 2-acre oceanfront property. Details of the building’s height and unit count have not been released, and the developer has not yet filed plans with the town of Surfside.

In May, prior to the planned auction, Damac increased its deposit for the property to $50 million to demonstrate its commitment to closing on the land, and it also shortened its due diligence period.








      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      Damacland salessurfsideSurfside condo collapse

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      Murano at Portofino (Facebook, Getty)
      “Mind-boggling”: Condo owners in South Beach face millions of dollars in special assessments
      “Mind-boggling”: Condo owners in South Beach face millions of dollars in special assessments
      From top left to bottom right: Eighty Seven Park, Oceana Key Biscayne, Jade Signature, Porsche Design Tower (Condo)
      Summer slowdown: Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in June
      Summer slowdown: Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in June
      Surf Club Four Seasons (Four Seasons)
      Penthouse at the Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside trades for $29M
      Penthouse at the Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside trades for $29M
      Damac Properties' Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac Properties, Getty Images, iStock)
      Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
      Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
      Mayor Shlomo Danzinger and a rendering of Fort Partners’ Hillcrest by the Sea (Facebook, iStock, rendering by O' Donnell Dannwolf & Partners Architects)
      Town of Surfside sued after approving project next to aging condo building
      Town of Surfside sued after approving project next to aging condo building
      Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences, Apogee, Rise at Brickell City Centre and Faena House (Condo.com, iStock)
      Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
      Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
      The lot where the Champlain Towers South once stood with Terra's David Martin, John Moriarty & Associates president John Moriarty, Davide Bizzi of Bizzi & Partners (Terra, Moriarty & Associates, Getty, RisMedia)
      $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
      $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
      The Jade Signature skyscraper in Miami (Herzog & de Meuron/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
      Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
      Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.