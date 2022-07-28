The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase + Forum is just a few months away, and we could not be more thrilled to announce one of our first confirmed speakers, Aimco CEO Wes Powell.

Apartment Investment and Management Co., or Aimco, is a Denver-based real estate investment trust with thousands of apartments across the country.

Under Powell’s leadership, Aimco made headlines in August when it partnered with Kushner Companies on a massive downtown Fort Lauderdale development, which could include over 1,000 apartments, offices, retail and a hotel across four towers.

In March, Aimco teamed up with Brooklyn-based real estate firm Beitel for a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Edgewater, joining numerous other multifamily developers planning projects in the South Florida town. In May, TRD reported Aimco’s plans for a 60-story apartment building on the site. Last month, it acquired a Flagler Village redevelopment site for $64 million.

