South Florida Showcase Speaker Spotlight: Wes Powell

Aimco CEO to take stage TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum in November

Miami /
Jul.July 28, 2022 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase + Forum is just a few months away, and we could not be more thrilled to announce one of our first confirmed speakers, Aimco CEO Wes Powell.

If you haven’t done so already, register now for Florida’s biggest real estate event of the year, which returns to the Mana Wynwood on Nov. 10. The South Florida Showcase + Forum attracts thousands of real estate pros every year, and as an attendee you’ll have a chance to learn from the best and brightest in the industry.

Apartment Investment and Management Co., or Aimco, is a Denver-based real estate investment trust with thousands of apartments across the country.

Under Powell’s leadership, Aimco made headlines in August when it partnered with Kushner Companies on a massive downtown Fort Lauderdale development, which could include over 1,000 apartments, offices, retail and a hotel across four towers.

In March, Aimco teamed up with Brooklyn-based real estate firm Beitel for a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Edgewater, joining numerous other multifamily developers planning projects in the South Florida town. In May, TRD reported Aimco’s plans for a 60-story apartment building on the site. Last month, it acquired a Flagler Village redevelopment site for $64 million.

Hear more about these money moves and more by getting VIP access to the event (remember, subscribers save 20 percent) to secure your spot in the speakers’ lounge, and get up close and personal with Powell and the rest of our brilliant guests who will impart their wisdom for how to make the most out of the changing landscape of real estate.

