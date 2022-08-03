Open Menu

Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, featured in “Moonlight,” has a new owner

Rosinella restaurant owner plans to keep the Miami diner as-is

Miami /
Aug.August 03, 2022 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tonino Doino and Peter Saliamonas with Jimmy’s Eastside Diner

Tonino Doino and Peter Saliamonas with Jimmy’s Eastside Diner (Getty)

Italian restaurateur, real estate investor and soccer club owner Tonino Doino bought Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, which was featured in the 2016 film “Moonlight.”

Doino, who owns the Lincoln Road restaurant Rosinella Italian Trattoria, paid about $4.3 million for the property at 7201 Biscayne Boulevard, according to the brokers involved in the deal and the buyer’s representative, Peter Saliamonas. The property is in Miami’s Upper Eastside, east of Little Haiti.

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ award-winning film set in Miami, featured the diner in a scene with actors Trevante Rhodes and André Holland.

The diner will remain the same and keep its employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. “We’re going to leave it alone as much as we can and let it run,” Saliamonas said.

Aghios Gerasimos, a Miami-based company named after the Patron Saint of Kefaloni in Greece and led by Angie Tetenes, sold the 2,563-square-foot building, records show. Alex Tsoulfas and Juliette Gruener of Miguel Pinto’s Apex Capital Realty brokered the all-cash deal, according to Tsoulfas.

“We would rather put our money in real estate than put it in the bank,” said Saliamonas, general manager of Rosinella. “We like the area a lot.”

Tetenes has owned and operated the diner for years. Records show her company paid $425,000 for the building and parking lot in two separate deals in 1998. It was constructed on 0.6 acres of land in 1968.

Doino has invested in real estate across the Miami area, including in Allapattah and Miami Beach. Last year, Doino and Saliamonas’ Miami Avenue Holdco sold a Sunset Harbour retail property to a company led by Wayne Boich for $21.3 million. In 2019, they sold a site in Allapattah to CenturyLink for $18.8 million.

“We’re focusing our attention on Italy. We bought a soccer team in Rome – that’s where we’re going to spend half the year,” Saliamonas said. The company is renovating a sports center for Roma City FC.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    biscayne boulevardLittle Haitimimorestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Crunch Fitness and Big Move Properties' Douglas Levine with 8200 Northeast Second Avenue and 201 Northeast 82nd Street (Google Maps, Lead Edge Capital)
    Crunch Fitness founder beefs up retail portfolio with $18M purchase in Little Haiti
    Crunch Fitness founder beefs up retail portfolio with $18M purchase in Little Haiti
    From left: Lalo Durazo, Ricardo Dunin, Peacock Garden cafe, Gregory Galy and Mark Scheinberg (Getty, Peacock Garden)
    Billionaire’s hospitality group buys Peacock Garden in Coconut Grove
    Billionaire’s hospitality group buys Peacock Garden in Coconut Grove
    Black Lion’s Robert Rivani with 801 Brickell Avenue (Black Lion Investment Group)
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sells Brickell restaurant space for $13M
    Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sells Brickell restaurant space for $13M
    From left: Future Cities' Tony Cho, Plaza Equity Partners' Anthony Burns and George Helmstetter, Dragon Global's Bob Zangrillo and Plaza Equity Partners' Neil Fairman (Future Cities, Plaza Equity Partners, Dragon Global)
    Tony Cho exits Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti
    Tony Cho exits Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti
    From left: Ivy Realty's Anthony P. DiTommaso Jr. and Russell Warren Jr. (Ivy Realty in front of the Tower 101 office building at 101 Northeast Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (Ivy Realty)
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    MFG co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi with Michael Stern and renderings of their planned Brickell Tower at 888 Brickell Avenue (JDS, Getty)
    JDS, Major Food Group to launch condo sales of Brickell skyscraper
    JDS, Major Food Group to launch condo sales of Brickell skyscraper
    Innovation District (DB Lewis Architect-Thresholds Intl, iStock)
    Mike Zoi’s Motorsport firm proposes offices at Magic City Innovation District
    Mike Zoi’s Motorsport firm proposes offices at Magic City Innovation District
    Philippe Kalifa with the One Thousand Museum (Philippe Kalifa, One Thousand Museum, iStock)
    Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa buys One Thousand Museum pad for $7M
    Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa buys One Thousand Museum pad for $7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.