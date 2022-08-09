Open Menu

Muse Residences in Sunny Isles Beach tops weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $12.5M

Aug.August 09, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isle

17141 Collins Ave (Condo, Getty)

Condo prices in Miami-Dade continue to recover.

In August’s first week, prices were up, and ranged from $1.7 million to $12.5 million, compared to $2 million to $5 million the previous week.

Dollar volume also increased to $111 million, from $91 million the previous week, and $99 million two weeks ago.

The average sale price last week of $666,000 exceeded averages from the two prior weeks, which were at $565,000.

The sale of unit UPH-1 at 17141 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach reached the top spot last week with a $12.5 million sale price. Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty was the buyer’s agent.

A $6.3 million sale at One Ocean in Miami Beach snagged the second highest sale last week. Listed as a comp sale, Jonathan Corso with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer for unit 507 at 1 Collins Avenue.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 31st to August 6th:

Most expensive

Muse Residences, 17141 Collins Avenue, unit UPH-1 | 107 days on the market | $12.5M | $2,047 psf | Listing agent: Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty

Least expensive

Trump Royale, 18201 Collins Avenue, unit 806 | 192 days on the market | $1.7M | $796 psf | Listing
agent: Oscar Donado with Kismet 2 Realty | Buyer’s agent: Felipe Quintero with EXP Realty

Most days on market

Bal Harbour, 10155 Collins Avenue unit 710 | 415 days on the market | $2.5M | $756 psf | Listing agent: Carolina Powell with Premier Brokers International | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell with Maxwell E Realty

Fewest days on market

Surf Club, 9111 Collins Avenue, unit N612 | 7 days on the market | $3.7M | $3,015 psf | Listing
agent: Ximena Penuela with Fort Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ximena Penuela with Fort Realty

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)




