The summer slump in Miami-Dade’s condo market abated somewhat last week.

In July’s final week, condo prices rose slightly from the previous week, ranging from $2 million to $5 million. That compares to a range of $1.2 million to $2.7 million — save for one, isolated condo sale at $7 million — the previous week.

Dollar volume last week rang in at $91 million, higher than the $70 million total from the week prior, but lower than the $99 million the week before that.

The average sale price last week, $555,000, fell neatly between averages from the two prior weeks. It compares to $515,000 from July 17th to July 23rd; and $645,000 from July 10th to July 16th.

The sale of unit 1408 at Privé North, 5000 Island Estates Drive in Aventura, notched the top spot last week, with a $5 million price tag. Bento Queiroz with Compass Florida had the listing, and Viviane Wolak with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

A $3.2 million sale at Reach in Miami snagged the second place among MLS-recorded sales last week. Juan Carlos De Campos with Miami New Realty had the listing for unit 4111 at 68 Southeast Sixth Street. Elen Oliveira with One World Properties represented the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Previously, MLS data from condo.com had suggested that the Miami-Dade condo market entered a summer slump. Top condo sales for June totaled $219.1 million, less than May’s total of $284.1 million and April’s total of $250.4 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 24th to July 30th:

Most expensive

Privé, 5000 Island Estates Drive, unit 1408 | 85 days on the market | $5M | $1,277 psf | Listing agent: Benito Queiroz with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Viviane Wolak with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Least expensive

Turnberry Ocean Colony, 16047 Collins Avenue, unit 3202 | 98 days on the market | $2M | $913 psf | Listing agent: David Copelow with Terrabella Realty | Buyer’s agent: Olga Mirer with Atlantic VIP Realty Group

Most days on market

Jade Ocean, 17121 Collins Avenue, unit 4005 | 1453 days on the market | $2.6M | $1,330 psf | Listing agent: Wanda Shortt with Yaffe International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Paula Sanchez with Unique International Properties

Fewest days on market

Bella Mare, 6000 Island Boulevard, unit 1501 | 26 days on the market | $3M | $730 psf | Listing

agent: Brandee Goldstein with FIP Realty Services | Buyer’s agent: Ronit Shiro with Beachfront Realty