LeFrak, Soffer kick off leasing at SoLé Mia rental

Apartments at 190-unit Villa Laguna are asking up to $3,800 a month

Miami /
Aug.August 09, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Turnberry Associates' Jackie Soffer and LeFrak's Richard LeFrak with Rendering of the Villa Laguna (Turnberry Associates, Getty Images, SoLe Mia Rentals)

Richard LeFrak and Jackie Soffer have begun leasing the third multifamily development at their massive SoLé Mia mixed-use project in North Miami.

Known as Villa Laguna, the 190-unit rental building sits on 2.3 acres at 2200 Sole Mia Square Lane, overlooking a 7-acre artificial lagoon intended to evoke “Caribbean waters,” according to the developers. The six-story property contains studios as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,150 square feet.

Leasing kicked off on Monday, with monthly rents from $2,400 up to $3,800 for the priciest units. Tenants are expected to begin moving in next month.

Jointly developed by Richard LeFrak’s eponymous New York-based firm and Jackie Soffer’s Aventura-based Turnberry Associates, the master-planned SoLé Mia community sits on 184 acres near the southeast corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street.

Upon completion, it’s expected to have 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate and 4,000 residential units, according to the developers.

The first rental component, a pair of 17-story apartment buildings called The Shoreline, contain a combined 397 units. The second, called Villa Solé, was finished last year and leased in nine months after LeFrak and Turnberry scored a $32 million construction loan.

In April, Turnberry partnered with developer Carlos Rosso on a 32-story, 303-unit condominium, the first at SoLé Mia, called One Park Tower by Turnberry at SoLé Mia.

The Soffer family has long been active in South Florida, with Jackie’s father, Don Soffer, having developed most of Aventura. Jackie and her brother Jeffrey Soffer jointly ran Turnberry for decades before splitting in 2019 to pursue individual projects. Jeffrey is now CEO of Fontainebleau Development, also based in Aventura.

SoLé Mia is one of the largest-ever development projects in North Miami. Elsewhere in the city, Omega Real Estate Management is planning a mixed-use project known as The Gardens District with apartments, offices, a grocery store and restaurants, starting with a nine-story, 358-unit apartment building at 1155 Northeast 126th Street.

Developer Blue Road is planning a 20-story, 139-unit apartment tower in the city, just west of I-95 along Northwest 7th Avenue.




