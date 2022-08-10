Open Menu

Conair heiress pays $35M for oceanfront Jupiter Island mansion

Sale is likely the second biggest resi deal to close on the barrier island town

Aug.August 10, 2022
By Katherine Kallergis
Conair heiress Babe Rizzuto and 609 South Beach Road (Getty Images, Nicholas Deficili/Elite Photographer)

Babe Rizzuto, an heir to the Conair fortune paid about $35 million for an ocean-to-Intracoastal estate on Jupiter Island, The Real Deal has learned.

Property records show a company tied to Rizzuto, who is daughter of the late billionaire Leandro Rizzuto, acquired the nine-bedroom, 10-bath, 11,000-square-foot mansion at 609 South Beach Road.

609 South Beach Road (Nicholas Deficili/Elite Photographer)

Attorney Robert Stone and his wife, Lesley Stone, sold the property.

The deed transfer was recorded in Martin County for $34.7 million. On the Multiple Listing Service, the recorded sale price was $35.5 million, which may include commissions.

The deal is likely the second most-expensive residential sale to close in Jupiter Island, a barrier island town immediately north of Palm Beach County. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman and his wife, Kiki, sold their Jupiter Island compound in April for $55 million to the family of billionaire Leslie Wexner, who founded L Brands.

Milla Russo with illustrated Properties’ the Russo Group represented the Stones in their sale of 609 South Beach Road, and Andrew Russo of the same team represented the buyer, according to Zillow. The 2.3-acre property was on and off the market for five years with different brokers.

The home was completed in 2017, when it was first listed at nearly $38 million. It was designed by architect Scott Hughes, has nearly 200 feet of ocean frontage, a 100-foot dock and a 2,500-square-foot rooftop with a pool and hot tub. It also sits 22 feet above sea level, according to the listing.

Before Greg and Kiki Norman sold their sprawling estate nearby, the previous record in Jupiter Island was Céline Dion’s $28 million sale of her mansion, which sits on about six acres of waterfront land. Dion initially asked $72.5 million for the property.

Though residential sales have slowed down this summer throughout South Florida, billionaires have continued to buy trophy estates. In Coral Gables, the parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid about $78 million for two adjacent homes in July. A month earlier, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison paid $173 million for a Manalapan estate, a record for home sales in Florida.




