The parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos closed on their second waterfront home purchase in Coral Gables for $44 million, bringing their total spending to $78 million, sources told The Real Deal.

Bezos’ mother, Jackie, and his stepfather, Mike, acquired the homes through an LLC tied to the Bezos Family Foundation, based in Mercer Island, Washington. The company paid $34 million for the 12,829-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion at 9475 Journeys End Road on July 20, according to property records.

This week, the same Bezos entity paid $44 million for the adjacent estate at 9501 Journeys End Lane, sources said. The 8,713-square-foot home on a roughly 2-acre lot, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, records show. The sellers are attorney Anthony Lopez and his wife, Dr. Nicole Martin. Martin was on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” and Lopez is a shareholder at Marin, Eljaiek, Lopez & Martinez, a Coconut Grove-based law firm.

The deals mark a return to South Florida for Mike and Jackie Bezos, who owned a home in Palmetto Bay until 1984, two years after Jeff Bezos graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. Bezos, the second wealthiest person in the world, is now worth $162.4 billion, according to Forbes. He also owns The Washington Post and the aerospace company Blue Origin.

Lopez and Martin had homebuilder Manny Varas of MV Group complete a $5 million renovation of the property after they bought it in 2019 for $14 million, at the time marking a record for the Journey’s End neighborhood. The property includes a 3,000-bottle temperature controlled wine cellar, 20-seat home theater, and 12-car garage, according to the developer.

Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, according to sources. Carlos Coto, also with One Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.



Recent sales in Coral Gables include a $38 million trade of the waterfront estate at 8565 Old Cutler Road in April. The property previously housed the University of Miami presidents and was marketed as a teardown.

Also in April, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners founder Michael Dorrell paid $34 million for a waterfront house in the same neighborhood.

Though residential sales have slowed this summer, a number of high-priced properties have traded across South Florida.