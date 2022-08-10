Open Menu

Enrique Manhard, Miami’s great land gambler

Uruguayan fashion mogul has acquired 27 lots in less than 5Y

Miami /
Aug.August 10, 2022 11:38 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Enrique Manhard and one of his purchased lots (Facebook, Google, Getty)

Enrique Manhard and one of his purchased lots (Facebook, Google, Getty)

Enrique Manhard, whose past bets on clothing stores turned him into a fashion mogul, is wagering on another lucrative industry: Miami real estate.

Manhard and his partners have purchased 27 lots in the city since 2017. They join other tycoons who have built empires across industries such as professional sports or spirits brands but are now gambling on land in growing Sunbelt cities, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The surge of empty lot purchases comes as markets in Phoenix, Austin and The Magic City have experienced high residential and industrial development demand. Inflation is also likely intensifying the land-grabs, as the asset class is considered a hedge against rising prices. In the past three years, land sales have more than doubled in the Sunbelt, according to CoStar Group’s Land.com listing website.

While some investors could be taking the next steps to develop their lots by building up infrastructure, others may take more of a land-banking approach.

Manhard tends to follow the latter path, keeping his properties mostly unchanged, waiting for prices to rise and turning away opportunities to sell. “I have people calling me left and right, but they don’t want to sell right now,” broker Estrella Perez, who worked on many of his deals, told the WSJ.

The investor often has outdone competing buyers because of his swift deal closings that don’t get tied up in rezoning requests and construction financing.

In one of his recent Miami deals, Manhard and his investment partners paid $8 million for 1.2 vacant acres on the southwest corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 54th Street in February. The land is in the city’s MiMo Biscayne Boulevard Historic District, near the Brightline train tracks.

Manhard also has flipped some of his properties, selling the land at 2000 Biscayne Boulevard in Edgewater for $20.5 million last year to New York-based Kushner Companies, which included the 0.75 acres in its assemblage for its planned three-tower, 1,100-unit project.

The deal marked a 56 percent gain for Manhard and his partners in four years, as they had paid $13.1 million for the property in 2018, according to records.

Shortly after the Kushner deal, Manhard turned to downtown Miami and scooped up the 2.2-acre lot at 16 Southeast Second Street for $46 million. The site allows for a 2.2 million-square-foot, 80-story project with over 2,100 units and a mix of uses.

In February, Manhard put a 2.4-acre Miami River development site at 1670 and 1690 Northwest North River Drive on the market at an undisclosed price.

Manhard didn’t respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.

— Lidia Dinkova




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Enrique Manhardland salesMiami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isle
    Muse Residences in Sunny Isles Beach tops weekly condo sales
    Muse Residences in Sunny Isles Beach tops weekly condo sales
    Prive at 5000 Island Estates Drive in Aventura (Condo.com, getty)
    Privé in Aventura closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Privé in Aventura closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Hussain Sajwani with the vacant property at 8777 Collins Avenue (Farees Jamal, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, LoopNet, Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida)
    Damac closes on acquisition of Surfside collapse site for $120M
    Damac closes on acquisition of Surfside collapse site for $120M
    Habitat Group's Santiago Vanegas with 39 Northwest Seventh Avenue in Little Havana (Habitat Group, Google Maps)
    Habitat Group sells Little Havana apartments to LA investors for $15M
    Habitat Group sells Little Havana apartments to LA investors for $15M
    Rockpoint's Bill Walton and Keith Gelb with the Shops at Mary Brickell Village (left), 1221 Brickell (middle), and 911 Southwest First Avenue (right) (Rockpoint, Google Maps, Twitter)
    Rockpoint’s Brickell bonanza: Firm reaps riches in booming neighborhood
    Rockpoint’s Brickell bonanza: Firm reaps riches in booming neighborhood
    Coldwell Banker's Danny Hertzberg (Jills Zeder Group, iStock)
    Renting homes to the ultra-wealthy brings its own set of headaches
    Renting homes to the ultra-wealthy brings its own set of headaches
    The Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Porsche Design Tower Miami)
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Estate Companies Jeffrey Ardizon, Avanti's Christian Garner, and Estate Companies Robert Suris with Soleste Grand Central
    Avanti pays $181M for apartment building near Brightline’s MiamiCentral
    Avanti pays $181M for apartment building near Brightline’s MiamiCentral
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.