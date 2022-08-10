Subscribers will remember The Real Deal’s award-winning pandemic-era profile, headlined “Shvo to hell,” of a friendship soured over a multi-billion-dollar property empire.

Now, TRD is thrilled to announce that the man himself, broker-turned-luxury developer Michael Shvo, will join the stage at our annual South Florida Showcase + Forum, Nov. 10 at Mana Wynwood in Miami.

If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, take a moment to do so — don’t worry, we’ll wait. The early bird rate ends Sept. 23, and TRD subscribers can save an additional 20 percent.

Back? Good. Now, here’s a bit about the high-flying developer. Shvo got his start in real estate at Douglas Elliman, where he became one of the firm’s top brokers by age 30 before pivoting to development and launching his firm, SHVO, in 2004.

Since then, he’s developed luxury properties in every TRD market — from Miami to New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Texas — and beyond.

Shvo is moving forward with one of Miami Beach’s most high-profile real estate projects, the Rosewood-branded redevelopment of the historic Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, which he plans to restore while adding a 175-unit luxury condo tower.

It’s not just luxury hotels and condos. Shvo also secured approval for a $200 million office project designed by Norman Foster on Miami Beach’s Alton Road.

He’s been a controversial figure at times, but there’s no doubt Shvo knows how to make the big bucks. You can learn all about the smartest moves he’s made, and how you can make the current market work for you, at TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum.