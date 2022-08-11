Tavistock’s long-planned Pier Sixty-Six condos hitting the market soon

Billionaire Joe Lewis’ Tavistock Development Company will finally start selling units at its waterfront Pier Sixty-Six mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale.

Amy Ballon will lead condo sales in house, which will begin in October. Sales were originally set to begin this summer, according to the Orlando-based company’s website.

Pier Sixty-Six includes a pair of 11-story condo buildings with 31 units, and two four-story villa buildings also with 31 units. The condo building units range in size from 2,600 to 2,700 square feet, while the villa building’s are between 1,600 and 3,800 square feet.

The project at 2300 and 2301 Southeast 17th Street has been in the works since 2018, when the city approved a 15-year development plan for Tavistock’s 32-acre site. Tavistock paid a combined $187 million in 2016 and 2017 for the two properties that make up the development site. The company says Pier Sixty-Six, including the residences, hotel and restaurants in the development, will open in 2024. Construction is underway.

Ballon, a new development sales veteran, has worked on sales teams with Related Group, the Agency and One Sotheby’s International Realty. In 2019, KAR Development and Fortune Development Sales hired her as sales director for 2000 Ocean, a 64-unit condo development in Hallandale Beach.

That development is at the heart of Suffolk Construction’s lawsuit against KAR. Suffolk is alleging the developer bilked the contractor on pay for completed work, and is asking for $16 million in damages in the case.

Developers, betting on continued demand for new luxury housing in Fort Lauderdale, have dozens of new apartment and condo projects in the works. They include Integra Investments’ Ocean Park Hotel and Residences and a Location Ventures development on Fort Lauderdale Beach.