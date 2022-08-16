Open Menu

American Landmark JV sells Hollywood apartments for $70M

316-unit Park Colony Apartments sold for $220K per unit

Miami /
Aug.August 16, 2022 03:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: American Landmark’s Joseph Lubeck, Park Row Equity Partners’ President Alan Steinberg and the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road (Google Maps, American Landmark, Park Row Equity Partners)

From left: American Landmark’s Joseph Lubeck, Park Row Equity Partners’ President Alan Steinberg and the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road (Google Maps, American Landmark, Park Row Equity Partners)

A joint venture led by American Landmark Apartments sold a Broward County multifamily complex to a New York-led partnership for $69.5 million.

Park Row Equity Partners and Phoenix Realty Group, both based in Manhattan, along with two separate entities based in New Hyde, New York, acquired the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road in Hollywood, records show.

The group paid roughly $220,000 per apartment for the 316-unit garden style community. JLL Real Estate Capital provided the buyers with a $66 million mortgage, according to records.

Park Row Equity, led by President Alan Steinberg, is Park Colony’s majority owner with a 62.9 percent stake in the gated complex, the deed shows. The family office specializes in multifamily assets and owns 18 apartment properties in 11 states, including in central Florida, Park Row Equity’s website states. Park Colony is the firm’s first acquisition in South Florida.

The seller, a partnership between Tampa-based American Landmark Apartments and Washington D.C.-based RSE Capital, sold Park Colony for $13.5 million above its 2018 purchase price of $56 million, records show. Completed in 1987, the 13-acre complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

American Landmark, founded by CEO Joe Lubeck, is in wheel-and-deal mode. Recently, the multifamily investment firm paid $60.5 million, or about $283,000 per apartment, for Glen at Cypress Creek, a 214-unit apartment community in North Lauderdale.

Deals for South Florida garden-style rental communities remain steady as Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties experienced more than 16 percent rent growth in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to CoStar.

This month, Indianapolis-based Birge & Held bought its second South Florida multifamily asset with a $55.1 million purchase of The Lakeridge at the Moors, a 175-unit apartment complex in the unincorporated Miami-Dade neighborhood of Country Club. In December, Birge & Held paid $91.5 million for The Pomelo, a 259-unit apartment complex in Miami Gardens.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyhollywoodmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steven Hudson and Charles Ladd with rendering of 30-story, 320-unit apartment tower in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village (SB Architects)
    Developers score OK for 30-story Flagler Village rental tower
    Developers score OK for 30-story Flagler Village rental tower
    Legacy CEO Tom Cabrerizo and Stirling Village at 4150 Davie Road Extension (Legacy Residential, Google Maps)
    Legacy Residential pays $17M for Hollywood apartments
    Legacy Residential pays $17M for Hollywood apartments
    IMC Equity Group ceo Yoram Izhak and the property at the closed Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami with the other properties set to be redeveloped (Google Maps, IMC Equity Group, Getty)
    Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
    Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
    Trinsic Residential Group's Brian Tusa with 16955-17071 West Dixie Highway (Google Maps, Trinsic Residential)
    Trinsic nabs $99M loan to build North Miami Beach rentals
    Trinsic nabs $99M loan to build North Miami Beach rentals
    A rendering of BH Group’s planned project at 2261 Northeast 164th (Cohen Freedman Encinosa & Associates, Getty)
    BH plans 30-story North Miami Beach rental tower
    BH plans 30-story North Miami Beach rental tower
    The Estate Companies’ principal Jeffrey Ardizon and managing principal Robert Suris along with a rendering of Soleste on the Bay (Form Group, The Estate Companies, Getty Images)
    Estate proposes 360-unit North Miami Beach rental tower
    Estate proposes 360-unit North Miami Beach rental tower
    Nuveen Real Estate's Mike Sales with the Waterford Business District
    Lease roundup: Nuveen, Allianz ink 6 new tenants at Waterford Biz District
    Lease roundup: Nuveen, Allianz ink 6 new tenants at Waterford Biz District
    American Landmark founder and CEO Joe Lubeck (LinkedIn, Getty)
    American Landmark pays $61M for North Lauderdale rental community
    American Landmark pays $61M for North Lauderdale rental community
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.