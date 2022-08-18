Black Lion Investment Group has roared its way into South Florida’s real estate scene, snatching up retail properties and hospitality assets across Miami. Now, the industry will have the chance to hear from its principal.

Robert Rivani, the high-flying commercial real estate investor and founder of Los Angeles-based Black Lion, will take the stage at The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase + Forum, Nov. 10 at Mana Wynwood.

Black Lion has made an aggressive push into the market with buys in South Beach, Brickell, and the Wynwood Arcade — now rebranded as the Wynwood Jungle.

Though founded in Southern California, some of its highest-profile trades have come in South Florida, including the former Katsuya space at the SLS Brickell and commercial condos at the Marea in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

