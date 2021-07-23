Black Lion Investment Group bought a retail condo at the SLS Lux Brickell for $13.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based commercial real estate and investment firm bought the unit that was formerly the site of Katsuya sushi restaurant and SBar, according to a press release from the brokers.

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, which co-developed the SLS Lux Brickell at 805 South Miami Avenue, sold the retail space, according to the release.

Fabio Faerman and Sebastian Faerman of FA Commercial closed the deal on behalf of Black Lion and Related.

The 11,412-square-foot ground-floor corner space has 16-foot high ceilings, with 8,412 square feet of interior and 3,000 square feet of outdoor dining, according to the release. It also has 210 feet of frontage along Southwest Eight Street.

Katsuya and SBar closed in mid-2020, but Black Lion wants another restaurant to open at the site, according to Faerman. He declined to elaborate on the prospective tenants with whom Black Lion is in talks.

The 58-story SLS Lux is a 450-unit luxury condo with 78 condo-hotel suites and ground-floor retail. It was completed in 2018.

Black Lion’s latest purchase underscores its confidence in the Miami market. In June, the group, led by Robert Rivani, bought the Wynwood Arcade and the Amara at Paraiso restaurant property in Edgewater for more than $25 million combined.

Black Lion also owns the Brickell Bay Boardwalk project in Miami. Last year, it sold a commercial space at the Four Ambassadors building to Turkish entertainment company BySabri Group, for $8.5 million.