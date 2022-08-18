Moishe Mana added to his land holdings with the purchase of a West Little River property that was once home to Ted Vernon’s “South Beach Classics” TV show.

A Mana-led company paid about $10.5 million for the assemblage at 8301 Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami, near Liberty City and west of I-95. Property records show Frank Soar sold part of the land for $4 million, while Vernon’s TAM Investment Properties LLC sold the rest for about $6.5 million.

Mana declined to comment through a spokesperson on his plans. The property is zoned for a mixed-use development of up to 12 stories.

Vernon operates his Ted Vernon Speciality Automobiles and South Beach Classics car dealerships on the property. His website states that the property was sold and all outside cars must be sold.

Vernon and his ex-wife Robin Ziel starred on the Discovery Channel’s reality TV show, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2017.

Vernon’s LLC had a 99-year lease with Soar, which was terminated at the end of May due to the sale. Soar and his wife, Patricia, still own a 4-acre block immediately south of the property. It’s unclear if they plan to sell that to Mana as well.

Two years ago, Vernon was sentenced to six months in federal prison and two years of probation for violating a probation sentence, the Miami New Times reported. He was released from prison in November 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

Mana, who has focused his attention on his massive holdings in downtown Miami and his assemblage in Wynwood, has also been buying up properties west of I-95, including in Allapattah, and in other parts of Miami-Dade County. In downtown Miami, where he plans a startup and tech hub called Mana Common, his investments total more than $500 million; and in Wynwood, he owns about 45 acres he has said he plans to redevelop.

In Allapattah, a working-class Miami neighborhood west of Wynwood, he recently paid $16 million to acquire a bar and lounge, four retail buildings, a former grocery market, a warehouse and a single-family house along Northwest 29th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.