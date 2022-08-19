Open Menu

South Florida home sales plunge in July

Prices rose Y-O-Y, but fell compared to June in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties

Miami /
Aug.August 19, 2022 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)

A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)

Residential sales plunged in South Florida in July, falling by more than 50 percent in Miami-Dade County.

Median prices across South Florida kept rising compared to July of last year, though prices declined on a month-over-month basis in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors. The reports typically exclude off-market deals and only cite closed sales on the Multiple Listing Service.

Sales have been on the decline as a result of rising interest rates. Across the country, home sales dropped for the sixth consecutive month in July.

Read more

Here’s a look at what happened in South Florida:

Miami-Dade County

Residential sales tumbled in Miami-Dade to 2,375 closings, marking a 53 percent drop compared to July of last year. Single-family home sales fell 27 percent to 1,373; while condo sales decreased 39 percent to 1,376 closings.

The median price for single-family homes rose 11 percent, year-over-year, to $570,000; and up 12 percent for condos to $380,000. In June, the median price for houses was $579,000, and for condos it was $410,000, which could mean sellers are adjusting their expectations.

In July, dollar volume totaled $1.8 billion, down 28 percent, year-over-year. Single-family dollar volume fell 24 percent to $1.4 billion, while condo dollar volume decreased 39 percent to $789 million, dropping below the $1 billion mark.

Broward County

In Broward County, residential sales dropped 30 percent, year-over-year, to 2,575. Single-family home sales fell 28 percent to 1,213, while condo sales declined 32 percent to 1,362.

The median price of single-family homes rose 21 percent, year-over-year, to $600,000. The median price of condos grew 23 percent to $265,000. Compared to June, the median price of homes increased slightly and the median price of condos stayed flat.

Dollar volume declined 17 percent, year-over-year, to $1.4 billion, with a 15 percent drop in single-family dollar volume, to $1.1 billion. Condo dollar volume fell 16 percent to $491 million.

Palm Beach County

Residential sales fell 33 percent, year-over-year, in Palm Beach County to 2,222 closings. Single-family homes and condo sales each declined 33 percent, to 1,190 single-family sales and 1,032 condo sales.

The median price of single-family homes grew 20 percent, year-over-year, to $600,000, and the median price of condos rose 25 percent to just over $290,000. Both fell compared to June.

Dollar volume in July totaled $1.5 billion, a 28 percent annual decline. Single-family dollar volume decreased 22 percent to $1.1 billion, and condo dollar volume fell 27 percent to $410 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countycondo saleshome priceshome salesMiami-Dade Countypalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Baruch Jacobs and Jonathan Campau with 3605 Flamingo Drive (Miami Beach Plastic Surgery, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Resi brokerage founder buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    From left: NDT Development co-founders Damien Barr and Ned Grace along with 418-444 Nottingham Boulevard in West Palm Beach (Google Maps, NDT Development)
    Nora developer plans townhouses in West Palm Beach
    Nora developer plans townhouses in West Palm Beach
    Bruce Percelay with 261 Nightingale Trail (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    BoaVida's Eli Weiner with 1375 Military Trail (BoaVida Group, Goggle Maps)
    California firms pay $39M for West Palm mobile home park
    California firms pay $39M for West Palm mobile home park
    Steven Hudson and Charles Ladd with rendering of 30-story, 320-unit apartment tower in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village (SB Architects)
    Developers score OK for 30-story Flagler Village rental tower
    Developers score OK for 30-story Flagler Village rental tower
    Legacy CEO Tom Cabrerizo and Stirling Village at 4150 Davie Road Extension (Legacy Residential, Google Maps)
    Legacy Residential pays $17M for Hollywood apartments
    Legacy Residential pays $17M for Hollywood apartments
    Todd Michael Glaser and Nelson Gonzalez with 31 La Gorce Circle (Sonya Revell, Nelson Gonzalez)
    Glaser, partners buy non-waterfront La Gorce teardown for $8M
    Glaser, partners buy non-waterfront La Gorce teardown for $8M
    IMC Equity Group ceo Yoram Izhak and the property at the closed Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami with the other properties set to be redeveloped (Google Maps, IMC Equity Group, Getty)
    Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
    Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.