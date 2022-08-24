Open Menu

Miami-Dade judge sides with Caroline Weiss in property dispute with daughter

Adeena Weiss-Ortiz alleges her developer mom fraudulently obtained $21M mortgage tied to Blue Lagoon dev site

Miami /
Aug.August 24, 2022 05:31 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Adeena Weiss Ortiz and map view of 4865 Northwest 7th Street in Miami (WeissOrtiz Law, Google Maps)

Adeena Weiss Ortiz and map view of 4865 Northwest 7th Street in Miami (WeissOrtiz Law, Google Maps)

With the recent dismissal of a lawsuit filed by her daughter, Caroline Weiss is one step closer to removing a familial obstacle blocking development of a 7-acre site in Miami’s Blue Lagoon.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine on Tuesday tossed a complaint Adeena Weiss-Ortiz filed in April against two entities controlled by her mother and TIG Romspen, a lender that provided a $21.3 million loan to the entities in 2020. Weiss-Ortiz alleged that her mother fraudulently transferred ownership of the assemblage at 4865 Northwest 7th Street to the two entities.

Weiss-Ortiz claims the property belongs to her and her sister, and that her mother has no ownership interest in the land, therefore the TIG Romspen loan agreement, signed by Weiss, should be voided.

Michael Schlesinger, Weiss’ attorney, declined comment. Previously, Schlesinger said Weiss was in the process of discussing with potential unnamed partners a joint venture to develop the assemblage. Attorneys for Weiss-Ortiz and TIG Romspen also declined comment.

Weiss-Ortiz has already filed an appeal of Fine’s ruling, court records show.

In his ruling, Fine determined that the judge in a separate pending case involving a previous lender and other Weiss entities had already dismissed Weiss-Ortiz’s claim to void the mortgage when the amount was $5 million. In March, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens ruled the loan was valid. But Sanchez-Llorens has not ruled on other claims by Weiss-Ortiz since the end of a non-jury trial in April, court records show. Two years ago, TIG Romspen assumed the $5 million loan and increased the amount by another $16.3 million, records show.

Weiss-Ortiz is also appealing the Sanchez-Llorens ruling.

As part of his ruling, Fine also dismissed a lis pendens — a mechanism that puts land under the court’s control until a property dispute is resolved — that was placed on the Blue Lagoon assemblage. Unencumbered by a lis pendens, Weiss could sell the land, refinance the TIG Romspen mortgage or enter into a joint venture to develop the site.

In 2019, the Miami City Commission approved a zoning change for the assemblage that increased the maximum building height from eight to 16 stories. Miami-based Weiss Group of Companies, led by Weiss, had planned a mixed-use project with two hotels with a total of 433 rooms and a rental tower with 882 apartments.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blue LagoonCaroline Weissdevelopment siteslawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Julie Jones (Getty)
    Florida Luxurious Properties sues ex-partner Julie Jones over Elliman jump
    Florida Luxurious Properties sues ex-partner Julie Jones over Elliman jump
    From left: Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, Steve Witkoff, HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Benny Shabtai with the Shore Club (Monroe, Witkoff, HFZ, Getty)
    Judge awards $5M to Israeli mogul in HFZ lawsuit over failed Shore Club project in Miami Beach
    Judge awards $5M to Israeli mogul in HFZ lawsuit over failed Shore Club project in Miami Beach
    Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Z Capital loses attempt to slap Miami Beach condo owners with $8M assessment
    Z Capital loses attempt to slap Miami Beach condo owners with $8M assessment
    Domenic Gatto and Banyan Cay Resort and Club (Linkedin, Banyan Cay, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Developers of troubled West Palm resort project facing $61M foreclosure
    Developers of troubled West Palm resort project facing $61M foreclosure
    KAR Properties' Shahab Karmely and Suffolk Construction's Peter Tuffo with 2000 Ocean (Suffolk, KAR, Getty)
    Suffolk sues for $16M, alleging unpaid work at Shahab Karmely’s Hallandale Beach condo project
    Suffolk sues for $16M, alleging unpaid work at Shahab Karmely’s Hallandale Beach condo project
    From left: Witkoff’s Steve Witkoff and Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig with the Shore Club
    Witkoff, Monroe sued over alleged “crooked and secretive land grab” of Shore Club in South Beach
    Witkoff, Monroe sued over alleged “crooked and secretive land grab” of Shore Club in South Beach
    Adeena Weiss Ortiz and map view of 4865 Northwest 7th Street in Miami (WeissOrtiz Law, Google Maps)
    Caroline Weiss locked in legal conflict with daughter over $21M loan tied to massive Blue Lagoon development
    Caroline Weiss locked in legal conflict with daughter over $21M loan tied to massive Blue Lagoon development
    Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Attorney
    Miami-Dade may help renters in eviction court secure attorneys
    Miami-Dade may help renters in eviction court secure attorneys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.