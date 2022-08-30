Open Menu

Dania Beach mobile home park residents buy out landlords

27-acre property had been in the Daniel family since 1915

Miami /
Aug.August 30, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ocean Waterway mobile home park (Google Maps)

Ocean Waterway mobile home park (Google Maps)

Why rent when you can own?

Residents of a historic Dania Beach mobile home park bought the 27-acre property from their landlords for $7.8 million.

Records show Ocean Waterway Co-Op bought the mobile home park at 1500 Old Griffin Road from Amy Fletcher, James Branham, Dewey Daniel, and David Daniel III. The buying entity took out a $6.8 million mortgage from Genworth Life Insurance Company to finance the purchase.

Ocean Waterway Co-Op is the non-profit cooperative body maintained by the residents of the Ocean Waterway Mobile Home Park. Records show Ocean Waterway Co-Op terminated a lease that had been in place since 1967, originally with Henrietta and K. Salmon. Fletcher, Branham, Dewey and David Daniel inherited the property from the Salmons.

According to Ocean Waterway Co-Op President Jacques Letendre, the sellers are the heirs of the Daniel family. The Daniel family was established in Dania Beach in 1915 by Russell Daniel, when he built the home that today houses the Ocean Waterway Mobile Home Park office, according to Dania Beach’s website. The building received historic designation in 2005, the city’s website says.

Letendre said the Ocean Waterway community is made up of mostly French Canadian snowbirds of retirement age. The mobile home park’s website says it has 269 units, and 197 of them belong to shareholders in the co-op, and accommodates both French and English speakers.

According to Letendre, shareholders were increasingly concerned about the ramifications of hurricanes for the park, and they wanted the security of ownership.

“When the land you’re standing on is yours, [it] is always better than when it’s rented,” he said.

He also said Ocean Waterway shareholders watched nervously last year as other mobile home parks in the area closed. Developers have frequently targeted mobile home parks for redevelopment.

“That created quite a bit of insecurity on the part of our membership,” he said.

It prompted Ocean Waterway’s residents to start seriously looking into breaking the lease and buying the land, leading to long talks with the Daniel heirs. Letendre said the 46 years remaining on the lease offered the co-op a “privileged position” in negotiations, and he believes the residents got a good deal for the property. The price equates to about $287,000 per acre.

Read more

Letendre said investors have shown interest in the land, but for now the mobile home park will continue to operate as is.

This month, Longpoint paid $16 million for a 6-acre former trailer park near Miami International Airport for potential redevelopment. In February, Sergio Pino and Treo partnered to redevelop a Florida City mobile home park into townhomes, paying $6.5 million for the property.

Still, investors have purchased other trailer parks to maintain. A pair of California companies bought the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach for $39.1 million this month.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydania beachmobile home parkstrailer parks

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Azora Exan’s Juan Jose Zaragoza (left), Fernando Perez-Hickman, Beth Azor and Plantation Crossing at 2140 West Sunrise Boulevard (Azora Exan, Beth Azor)
    Azora Exan pays $22M for Aldi-anchored retail center in Plantation
    Azora Exan pays $22M for Aldi-anchored retail center in Plantation
    8000 West Broward Boulevard, Mall
    Lender pays $43M for Broward Mall in foreclosure auction
    Lender pays $43M for Broward Mall in foreclosure auction
    A rendering of AKAI Estates with Bill Weiland (Vasco Vieira, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Chicago buyer pays record $15M for planned Southwest Ranches home
    Chicago buyer pays record $15M for planned Southwest Ranches home
    A photo illustration of 1712-1718 Southeast 12 Court in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec estate trades for record $32.5M
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec estate trades for record $32.5M
    BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone and a rendering of the new building at 1747 Van Buren Street (BTI Partners)
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    Longpoint's Dwight Angelini and the former trailer park at 2260 Northwest 27th Avenue (Longpoint, Google Maps)
    Longpoint buys shuttered trailer park in Miami’s Allapattah
    Longpoint buys shuttered trailer park in Miami’s Allapattah
    Affiliated Development co-founder Nick Rojo along with 9445 Fontainebleau Boulevard in Miami (left) and the Bohemian apartment project in Lake Worth Beach (right) (Getty Images, Affiliated Development, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    “Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
    A photo illustration of the Miami skyline (Getty Images)
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    South Florida home sales plunge in July
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.