Open Menu

Azora Exan pays $22M for Aldi-anchored retail center in Plantation

JV between Madrid- and Miami-based firms acquired Plantation Crossing for $316 psf

Miami /
Aug.August 31, 2022 04:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Azora Exan’s Juan Jose Zaragoza (left), Fernando Perez-Hickman, Beth Azor and Plantation Crossing at 2140 West Sunrise Boulevard (Azora Exan, Beth Azor)

Azora Exan’s Juan Jose Zaragoza (left), Fernando Perez-Hickman, Beth Azor and Plantation Crossing at 2140 West Sunrise Boulevard (Azora Exan, Beth Azor)

In a $22.2 million deal, a partnership involving a Spanish real estate investment firm added an Aldi-anchored shopping center in Plantation to its South Florida shopping spree.

Azora Exan, a joint venture between Madrid-based Azora and Miami-based Exan Capital, acquired Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot retail site at 2140 West Sunrise Boulevard, according to a press release. The deal breaks down to roughly $316 a square foot.

Founded last year, Azora Exan paid $37 million in July for a five-story, Miami Beach building fully leased to WeWork. The firm is led by managing partners Juan Jose Zaragoza and Fernando Perez-Hickman.

Kirk Olsen and Drew Kristol led a Marcus & Millichap team that represented the buyer and the seller, an entity managed by Beth Azor, founder of Azor Advisory Services, a commercial real estate advisory and investment firm based in Weston.

In 2012, Azor’s entity paid $15.7 million for Plantation Crossing, which was built in 1999, records show.

The shopping center hit the market less than three months ago with an asking price of $23 million, Azor said via email. Investor appetite for South Florida retail sites anchored by grocery stores played a role in selling Plantation Crossing, she added.

“The demand for grocery-anchored centers is very high, and very few were on the market when we decided to sell,” Azor said. “I believed we had done the most we could with it. We bought a non-grocery retail asset with very little credit tenants and added Aldi, Sherwin Williams and Concentra Health.”

Under her ownership, Plantation Crossing also added Fitness Systems to replace a Michaels store, and Salon Suites to take over a space previously occupied by Pier One, Azor said.

This month, an entity managed by Boca Raton-based real estate investor James Batmasian paid $17 million for a Deerfield Beach shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Also this month, Longpoint Realty Partners bought El Paraiso, a two-building shopping center in Hialeah, for $43.2 million. The property is anchored by a Sedano’s grocery store.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countygrocery storesplantationretailshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    8000 West Broward Boulevard, Mall
    Lender pays $43M for Broward Mall in foreclosure auction
    Lender pays $43M for Broward Mall in foreclosure auction
    Ocean Waterway mobile home park (Google Maps)
    Dania Beach mobile home park residents buy out landlords
    Dania Beach mobile home park residents buy out landlords
    James Batmasian and Palm Trails Plaza at 1101-1149 South Military Trail in Deerfield Beach (Getty Images)
    James Batmasian buys Walmart shopping center in Deerfield Beach
    James Batmasian buys Walmart shopping center in Deerfield Beach
    Brick & Timber's Glenn Gilmore and Jesse Feldman with 215 NW 24th Street (LinkedIn, Brick & Timber, Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: Brick & Timber, UBS nab tenants
    Lease roundup: Brick & Timber, UBS nab tenants
    A rendering of AKAI Estates with Bill Weiland (Vasco Vieira, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Chicago buyer pays record $15M for planned Southwest Ranches home
    Chicago buyer pays record $15M for planned Southwest Ranches home
    A photo illustration of the Citgo gas station at 13899 West Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Trinity buys, flips Hialeah Gardens gas station for $3M-plus gain on same day
    Trinity buys, flips Hialeah Gardens gas station for $3M-plus gain on same day
    A photo illustration of 1712-1718 Southeast 12 Court in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec estate trades for record $32.5M
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec estate trades for record $32.5M
    Dragon Global’s Robert Zangrillo and Vella Group's Zach Vella with Vagabond Group LLc’s Avra Jain and 555 Northwest South River Drive (Dragon Global, Vagabond Group LLC, Google Maps)
    Avra Jain and Robert Zangrillo get new partners for Miami River project
    Avra Jain and Robert Zangrillo get new partners for Miami River project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.