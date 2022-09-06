The head of a South Florida commercial real estate brokerage was the driver of the boat that crashed during Labor Day weekend off the Florida Keys, killing one and injuring several others.

George Ignacio Pino, president of State Street Realty, was driving the boat when it hit an Intracoastal channel marker on Sunday evening near Boca Chita Key, according to the Miami Herald. Pino and his wife, Cecilia Pino, were among those injured in the crash.

Cecilia Pino also is an executive at the Doral-based brokerage.

All 14 people on the 29-foot Robalo center console boat were ejected from the impact of the crash, and about 10 were injured. Luciana Fernandez, 17 years old, died from her injuries.

Pino is a member of the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, where the boat had been docked before the crash.

Pino has more than 26 years of experience in real estate brokerage, property management and development, according to the company’s website. He has closed $1.75 billion in sales and over 26 million square feet in leasing deals throughout his career.

Before State Street, Pino worked for Codina Partners from 1993 to 2000 and for commercial real estate firm Flagler from 2001 to 2011, according to his LinkedIn.

Calls and emails to State Street Realty were not immediately returned.

– Lidia Dinkova