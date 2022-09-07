Open Menu

Regalia tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged widely from $2.1M to $10.7M

Sep.September 07, 2022 01:29 PM
By Adam Farence
Regalia at 19575 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com, Getty)

Condo sales are creeping back up in Miami-Dade County.
Last week marked a rise in dollar volume, snapping three weeks of decline. Sales totaled $148.9 million, a significant jump from $69.9 million the week prior. The average sale price of $639,000 was also higher last week compared to the $546,000 average a week earlier.

Sales price ranges nearly doubled week-over-week, from $2.1 million to $10.7 million, compared to $1.4 million to $5.5 million the previous week.

Regalia in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot. Unit 17 at 19575 Collins Avenue pulled in $10.7 million. Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Eric Grabois with Envision Realty Group represented the buyer.

W Resort & Residence in Miami Beach was the second biggest sale at $8.8 million. Anna Sherill with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon with Corcoran represented the buyer for unit PH28 at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from August 28th to September 3rd:

Most expensive

Regalia, 19575 Collins Avenue, unit 17 | 8 days on the market | $10.7M | $2,143 psf | Listing agent: Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Eric Grabois with Envision Realty Group

Least expensive

Fairchild, 3581 East Glencoe Street, unit 408 | 86 days on the market | $2.1M | $1,048 psf | Listing agent: Arline Silver with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agent: Frank Giordano with Fortune International Realty

Most days on market

Mansions at Acqualina, 17749 Collins Avenue, unit 801 | 505 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,356 psf | Listing agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

Regalia, 19575 Collins Avenue, unit 17 | 8 days on the market | $10.7M | $2,143 psf | Listing agent: Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Eric Grabois with Envision Realty Group




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.