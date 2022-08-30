Open Menu

Residences by Armani/Casa tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.4M to $5.5M

Miami /
Aug.August 30, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of Residences by Armani Casa in Sunny Isles (RBACMiami.com, Getty Images)

Condo sales continued their multi-week slide in Miami-Dade County.

Last week marked a decline in dollar volume for the third consecutive week. Sales totaled $69.9 million, down from $79.3 million the prior week. The average sale price last week of $546,000 was also just below the $550,000 average a week earlier.

Sale prices ranged from $1.4 million to $5.5 million, compared to $1.3 million to $4.2 million the previous week.

Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot. Unit 3000 at 18975 Collins Avenue weighed in with a $5.5 million price tag. Viviane Wolak with One Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing, and Luciene Cofresi with Fortune International Realty represented the buyer.

Four Seasons Residences in Brickell came in second with a $3.2 million sale. Philippe Diener with Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller, and Mariana Garber with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer for unit 66E at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from August 21st to August 27th:

Most expensive

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 3000 | 246 days on the market | $5.5M | $1,690 psf | Listing agent: Viviane Wolak with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Luciene Cofresi with Fortune International Realty

Least expensive

South Pointe Towers, 400 South Pointe Drive, unit 906 | 20 days on the market | $1.4M | $1,377 psf | Listing agent: John Lennon with South Pointe Drive Realty | Buyer’s agent: Adi Zilberberg with Gary Hennes Realtors

Most days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit 3000 | 246 days on the market | $5.5M | $1,690 psf | Listing agent: Viviane Wolak with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Luciene Cofresi with Fortune International Realty

Fewest days on market

Grove Hill Tower, 2645 South Bayshore Drive, unit 1001 | 2 days on the market | $1.8M | $942 psf | Listing agent: Jamie Jessic Ginsberg with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Raquel Patterson with Luxury Living Realty

