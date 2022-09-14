An investor plans to convert an Art Deco apartment building in Miami Beach back to its original use as a hotel.

The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board on Tuesday approved plans for the Henry Hohauser-designed property at 1360 Collins Avenue. The owner, led by Jim Cavanaugh of Miami Beach, plans to redevelop the 25-unit building into a hotel with a new rooftop deck. The board greenlit the certificate of appropriateness for the partial demolition and renovation of the building.

The three-story building, constructed in 1939 as a 50-room hotel, now includes a ground-floor restaurant that replaced the former lobby. Records show 1360 Commodore LLC paid $2.8 million for the property in 2004.

The property owner plans to redevelop the building into a 46-room hotel with units ranging from 206 feet to 349 feet, add a rooftop pool, bring back the historic flagpole, and restore other historic features, including the banding and window eyebrows. The developer will also add back a lobby entrance and front lobby desk, according to the application. Miami-based Beilinson Gomez Architects designed the plans.

Next door, the Nakash family paid $6 million in May for the 10-room, three-villa property at 1350 Collins Avenue. It’s near their Casa Casuarina hotel, which was previously known as the Versace Mansion.

Both Collins Avenue properties are in the mixed-use entertainment (MXE) district in Miami Beach, where short-term rentals are allowed. In August, residents approved an FAR (floor area ratio) incentive for developers who want to convert existing apartment-hotel properties to residential.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted in favor of the redevelopment of the Shore Club at 1901 Collins Avenue, by denying a rehearing of the board’s May approval. Witkoff and Monroe Capital plan an Auberge-branded luxury hotel and condo project. The Setai, led by the Nakash family, sought the rehearing.