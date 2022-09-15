Palm Beach’s town council voted unanimously on Wednesday to send Andy Warhol star Jane Holzer’s planned mansion to the next stage of design review.

Holzer submitted designs for a new, two-story, 10,775-square-foot home at 980 South Ocean Boulevard. The plans come with a special request for an exception on the project, as the lot is smaller than the minimum 20,000 square feet required by the town’s zoning laws. She also applied for a permit to demolish the existing two-story home at the property.

Holzer is a veteran of the Palm Beach real estate scene. The daughter of real estate investor Carl Brukenfeld, and ex-wife of the late real estate investor Leonard Holzer, she now commands an empire of her own. Records show she controls a multimillion-dollar portfolio spread across Palm Beach County, including both residential and commercial properties. She is both landlord and investor of local French restaurant Le Bilboquet on Worth Avenue.

She was also one of the late Warhol’s first muses and lifelong friends. The pair met in 1964, according to published reports, and the artist quickly started casting the socialite in his films. Warhol featured Holzer as one of the faces of his iconic silkscreen series, and in 2014 the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach hosted the exhibit “To Jane, Love Andy,” curated by Holzer.

Women’s Wear Daily columnist Carol Bjorkman dubbed Holzer “Baby Jane” after the popular film starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford that premiered in 1962.

Records show Holzer bought the South Ocean Boulevard property via a trio of LLCs for $8 million in 2020. She told Avenue Magazine during a profile interview in March that the existing house “gives her allergies.” Her 4,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom teardown was built in 1950, according to records.

The native Palm Beacher, once profiled in Tom Wolfe’s “Girl of the Year” essay, commissioned Dailey Janssen Architects and Lang Design Group for the designs presented to the council.

The plans show the Vogue cover girl intends to fill in the property’s existing pool, build a new one, and dig out a basement. Designs for the two-story home include a gallery for her extensive art collection. She owns so many Warhols she lost count, Holzer told W Magazine in 2014.

With the latest approval from the council, Holzer’s plans now go to the Palm Beach Architectural Commission for closer inspection.