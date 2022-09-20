Open Menu

Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $15M

Sep.September 20, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Jade Signature (Google Maps, Getty)

Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County rose last week, while the average price declined.

Sales totaled $107.9 million, above the $91.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price of $714,000 fell below the $754,000 a week earlier.
Price ranges of the top 10 sales stayed relatively stable, from $1.7 million to $15 million, compared to $1.7 million to $9.2 million the previous week.

Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach took the top spot last week. Unit PH5503 at 16901 Collins Avenue pulled in $15 million. Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow with Compass had the listing, and Sheerelle Toledano, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Mansions at Acqualina, also in Sunny Isles Beach, took second place with a $5.5 million sale. Cassio Galiza with Podium Realty Group represented the seller, and Marvin Anhalt with Anhalt Realty worked with the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 11th to Sept. 17th:

Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit PH5503 | 223 days on the market | $15M | $1,633 psf | Listing agents: Chad Carroll, Matthew Dugow with Compass | Buyer’s agent: Sheerelle Toledano with Compass

Least expensive

Balmoral, 9801 Collins Avenue, unit PH7 | 299 days on the market | $1.7M | $1,011 psf | Listing agent: Boris Vertsberger with FIP Realty Services | Buyer’s agent: Joelle Oiknine with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Most days on market

Balmoral, 9801 Collins Avenue, unit PH7 | 299 days on the market | $1.7M | $1,011 psf | Listing agent: Boris Vertsberger with FIP Realty Services | Buyer’s agent: Joelle Oiknine with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Akoya, 6365 Collins Avenue, unit 1201 | 1 day on the market | $2.5M | $1,420 psf | Listing agent: Estevam Hirschbruch with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Andres Fernandez with Miami Rent-Sell Property Management

