Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County dropped during the week of Labor Day, while the average sale price rose.

Sales totaled $91.2 million, less than the $148.9 million of the week prior. The average sale price of $754,000 was above the $639,000 average sale price a week earlier.

Price ranges of the top 10 sales stayed relatively stable, from $1.7 million to $9.2 million, compared to $2.1 million to $10.7 million the previous week.

Fendi Château Residences in Surfside took the top spot. Unit 304 at 9349 Collins Avenue pulled in $9.2 million. Maria Oneide Gioia with Living Luxe Realty had the listing, and Alina Meledina with AGK Realty LLC represented the buyer.

Oceanside on Fisher Island in Miami Beach took second place with a $5.4 million sale. Evelyn Mackenzie with Aira Luxe represented the seller and buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 4th to Sept. 10th:

Most expensive

Fendi Château Residences, 9349 Collins Avenue, unit 304 | 313 days on the market | $9.2M | $2,846 psf | Listing agent: Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alina with AGK Realty LLC

Least expensive

Carbonel, 901 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2406 | 1 day on the market | $1.7M | $849 psf | Listing agent: Damaso Medina with Capital International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

