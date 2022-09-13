Open Menu

Fendi Château tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $9.2M

Miami /
Sep.September 13, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue Surfside (Google Maps, Getty)

Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue Surfside (Google Maps, Getty)

Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County dropped during the week of Labor Day, while the average sale price rose.

Sales totaled $91.2 million, less than the $148.9 million of the week prior. The average sale price of $754,000 was above the $639,000 average sale price a week earlier.

Price ranges of the top 10 sales stayed relatively stable, from $1.7 million to $9.2 million, compared to $2.1 million to $10.7 million the previous week.

Fendi Château Residences in Surfside took the top spot. Unit 304 at 9349 Collins Avenue pulled in $9.2 million. Maria Oneide Gioia with Living Luxe Realty had the listing, and Alina Meledina with AGK Realty LLC represented the buyer.

Oceanside on Fisher Island in Miami Beach took second place with a $5.4 million sale. Evelyn Mackenzie with Aira Luxe represented the seller and buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 4th to Sept. 10th:

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)

Most expensive

Fendi Château Residences, 9349 Collins Avenue, unit 304 | 313 days on the market | $9.2M | $2,846 psf | Listing agent: Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alina with AGK Realty LLC

Least expensive

Carbonel, 901 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2406 | 1 day on the market | $1.7M | $849 psf | Listing agent: Damaso Medina with Capital International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty

Most days on market

Oceanside at Fisher Island, 7454 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7454 | 541 days on the market | $5.4M | $1,835 psf | Listing agent: Evelyn Mackenzie with Aria Luxe | Evelyn Mackenzie with Aria Luxe

Fewest days on market

Carbonel, 901 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2406 | 1 day on the market | $1.7M | $849 psf | Listing agent: Damaso Medina with Capital International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraCondosFendi Chateaumiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachsurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Jorge and Jon Paul Perez, Larry Krueger, Isaac Toledano and Teddy Sagi with 6 Fisher Island Drive (Getty, Google Maps, Wanxiang America, YizhakToledano.org)
    Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition
    Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition
    Rendering of the project at 1360 Collins Avenue (Getty)
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    Regalia at 19575 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Asia Brickell Key at 900 Brickell Key Blvd, and Muse at 17141 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)
    Miami-Dade’s August top condo sales show market emerging from summer slowdown
    Miami-Dade’s August top condo sales show market emerging from summer slowdown
    A rendering of the proposed office building and Michael Shvo (Kobi Karp, Shvo)
    Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project
    Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project
    From left: Steve Witkoff, Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, and Alex Witkoff with the Shore Club
    Shore Club to become Auberge: Witkoff, Monroe’s redevelopment approval stands
    Shore Club to become Auberge: Witkoff, Monroe’s redevelopment approval stands
    A photo illustration of the Watermarc at Biscayne Bay in Edgewater (left), Motif in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village (middle), and Allure at Abacoa in Jupiter (right) (Google Maps/Watermarc at Biscayne Bay, MotifFlagler.com, Abacoa.com/Allure at Abacoa, Getty Images)
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Prestige Companies CEO Marty Caparros and 565 West 51st Place and 725 West 29th Street in Hialeah (Prestige Companies, Google Maps)
    Prestige sells Hialeah apartments for 30% markup
    Prestige sells Hialeah apartments for 30% markup
    El-Ad National Properties Noam Ziv with Alina condominium
    El-Ad nabs $100M construction loan for Alina condos in Boca
    El-Ad nabs $100M construction loan for Alina condos in Boca
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.