Open Menu

Property management startup DoorLoop raises $20M

Silicon Valley PE firm Alpine Software Group funded the round

Miami /
Sep.September 20, 2022 11:32 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ASG's Steve Reardon, DoorLoop's Ori Tamuz and David Bitton (ASG, DoorLoop)

ASG’s Steve Reardon, DoorLoop’s Ori Tamuz and David Bitton (ASG, DoorLoop)

DoorLoop, a Miami-based rental property management software startup, raised $20 million from Alpine Software Group, a Silicon Valley investment firm.

The Series A round adds to $10 million that the proptech firm, led by founders Ori Tamuz, CEO, and CMO David Bitton, raised last year. Tamuz and Bitton founded DoorLoop in 2019 and rolled it out to clients last year. The software allows landlords and property managers to automate services, including listings, tenant screenings, maintenance requests, rent collection and more.

Bitton said the company recently launched its API integration, which means it can work with other software, like Salesforce and Mailchimp.

Bitton said DoorLoop will use the Series A money to double its employee count from about 50 to 100 in the next year, as well as invest in marketing and in the software, and expand internationally. It has a development office in Tel Aviv. The company plans to “quadruple” its development team and add features for landlords and property managers.

Alpine Software Group is part of the Alpine Investors umbrella. San Francisco-based Alpine Investors is a multibillion-dollar private equity firm led by founder and CEO Graham Weaver.

ASG invests in vertical SaaS (software as a service) companies. In 2018, it acquired one of Tamuz and Bitton’s former companies, the practice management software startup PracticePanther, which ASG merged with Bill4Time into ASG LegalTech.

Bitton said DoorLoop caters to small to mid-market landlords and property managers with up to 1,000 rental units under management, and that it is looking to expand into homeowners associations, student housing, self storage and affordable housing.

Read more

A number of tech firms and startups have expanded to Miami over the past two years. Bitton, a South Florida native and University of Miami graduate, said the firm is open to remote hiring.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    private equityproperty managementproptechReal Estate FinanceSilicon Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    DLP Capital's Don Wenner (DLP Capital, Getty)
    Dream, Live, Pay up? Ex-DLP exec alleges Florida firm owes him millions
    Dream, Live, Pay up? Ex-DLP exec alleges Florida firm owes him millions
    Charles “Chip” Abele and the 1818 Park project at 1818 Hollywood Boulevard (1818 Park)
    Charles “Chip” Abele sells Hollywood mixed-use project for $66M tied to $84M refi
    Charles “Chip” Abele sells Hollywood mixed-use project for $66M tied to $84M refi
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Miami Worldcenter developer nabs $340M financing for mixed-use tower, marking third largest construction loan ever in Florida
    Miami Worldcenter developer nabs $340M financing for mixed-use tower, marking third largest construction loan ever in Florida
    Miami Worldcenter developer nabs $340M financing for mixed-use tower, marking third largest construction loan ever in Florida
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    PE firms LarrainVial, DaGrosa Capital invest in Miami real estate companies
    PE firms LarrainVial, DaGrosa Capital invest in Miami real estate companies
    PE firms LarrainVial, DaGrosa Capital invest in Miami real estate companies
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.